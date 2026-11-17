Rayan is living a fast-moving career in European football. Signed by Bournemouth in January 2026 after standing out at Vasco da Gama, the Brazilian forward quickly won a place in the Premier League and began attracting the attention of bigger clubs. Liverpool are already monitoring his progress, while a statement has put Manchester United in the conversation: the player revealed that he has always supported the Red Devils because of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andoni Iraola, who worked with Rayan at Bournemouth, took charge of Liverpool at the start of 2026-27. Manchester United have just appointed Mauricio Pochettino, a manager known for developing young attackers and for implementing a high-intensity style. But which of the two clubs would be the better destination for the Brazilian? The answer depends less on Rayan’s personal preference and more on the characteristics that have made him one of the most interesting prospects in Brazilian football.

What makes Rayan so interesting

Bournemouth paid Vasco €35m (about £30m) in January 2026, betting on a 19-year-old forward. Adaptation was quick: Rayan scored five goals and provided two assists in 15 games in the second half of last season.

His profile is different from a traditional winger who relies on short dribbles and quick changes of direction to beat a marker. Rayan is a player of strength and acceleration. When he receives with space, he can carry the ball at speed, protect possession with his body and attack the box with few touches.

In the 2025 Brazilian Serie A, Rayan was the player who finished the most carries with a shot, with 33 occasions. He also scored 14 goals in the league, a number that placed him among the competition’s top scorers. The forward is not just a winger who cuts inside, however. Under Fernando Diniz at Vasco, he was also used centrally, as a centre-forward, and showed an ability to win aerial balls and shield possession with his back to goal. His height and physical strength make it possible to imagine growth in that role, although he still has to improve his control and combination play under pressure.

It is also important to consider what is left to develop. Rayan can still improve the quality of his final pass, his choice of moments to shoot and his involvement in building play. Despite the volume of carries that ended in shots, his creative output was more limited. That helps explain why he still needs an environment that gives him freedom to attack without requiring him to be the main organiser of the attack.

This season, the Brazilian has played ten Premier League games, with one goal and no assists. The output does not match his arrival in England, but Rayan remains a frequent starter and is still adapting to a new manager and a model different from Iraola’s.

© Iconsport / Alex Gottschalk / DeFodi Images

Liverpool and the advantage of knowing Rayan

Liverpool’s interest strengthened after Iraola’s arrival. The Reds followed the Brazilian closely early in the season and could consider a move in 2027. Iraola knows Rayan’s virtues and limitations. It was under his management that the Brazilian began adapting to the intensity of the Premier League, playing mainly on the right and being given freedom to attack space.

The manager also played a part in the step up of other Bournemouth players, such as Antoine Semenyo, who stood out before moving to Manchester City. Tactically, the combination makes sense. Iraola’s teams usually press high, try to win the ball back in advanced areas and accelerate as soon as they find space. He does not demand that his wingers stay tied to the touchline: they can attack inside, combine with the full-backs and appear in different channels. Rayan could play on the right, cutting inside onto his left foot, but also attack depth and offer a physical threat in transitions.

At Liverpool, that characteristic could be useful. The team has changed in attack: Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, Victor Munoz and Rio Ngumoha offer alternatives, but Rayan would add a different profile, a more powerful forward able to carry the ball at speed and attack the box.

There is one caveat. Liverpool already have quality attacking options. The manager also has to manage a more demanding calendar and a team with title ambitions. Rayan could find a way to play, but would hardly have the same freedom as a young player developing at Bournemouth.

© Imago / Allstar / Picture Library Ltd

Manchester United - intensity fits, but competition is heavy

Rayan’s link with Manchester United came to light in an interview with ESPN. The forward said he has always supported the club in England because of Cristiano Ronaldo, his great idol. He also recalled the emotion of playing at Old Trafford and beating the Red Devils 3-0 with Bournemouth in October.

The statement became relevant when United hired Pochettino to try to reorganise a team going through a difficult season. The Argentinian has a track record of developing young players and built his best work in England with intense teams, aggressive in the press and quick in transitions. His most usual model starts from a 4-2-3-1, with wingers who often attack inside spaces and full-backs who push on to give width.

That structure could favour Rayan. Starting from the right, the Brazilian would have freedom to carry towards the box, finish with his left foot and attack the spaces created by team-mates’ movement. High pressing also suits his physical ability, although defensive involvement is still an area he needs to improve.

The problem is competition. United already have Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha among their attacking options, plus Benjamin Sesko as a central reference. There is also a developmental question. Pochettino usually demands a lot from his players without the ball and works with coordinated attacking movements. For a forward who still needs to improve decision-making and creation, the environment can be positive but also brings high demands. The Brazilian would need to learn to alternate individual carrying with quick combination play and movement without the ball.

United, on the other hand, could offer room to grow if Pochettino sees Rayan as a medium-term project and not an immediate solution to attacking problems. The Argentinian’s ability to develop young forwards is a point in favour, but the squad already has players in similar roles.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Which is the best destination for Rayan?

Between the two scenarios, Liverpool appear to offer the clearer fit. Iraola already knows the Brazilian, knows how to use his strength in transitions and has a model that favours attackers able to carry the ball at speed. The departure of Mohamed Salah has also opened space for a reorganisation of the right side, making the position a concrete possibility for Rayan.

Manchester United have the emotional appeal and a manager whose philosophy could match the Brazilian’s characteristics. But the presence of Mbeumo, Amad and Cunha makes the battle for space more complex. To turn admiration for the club into a transfer, Rayan would need to see a clear sporting plan.

At any rate, the moment is still one of development. At 20, the forward does not need to choose immediately between two giants, especially as he has a contract with Bournemouth until 2031 and is still gaining experience in a demanding league. Rayan has the attributes to reach a top-level club, but his next step needs to be defined by the project that best uses his potential. Between his familiarity with Iraola and his identification with United, Liverpool appear to have a tactical advantage.