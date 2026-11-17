Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Besiktas.

The 27-year-old has recently come back into contention for the Red Devils after recovering from a serious back injury.

However, he has been restricted to 81 minutes across two appearances versus Como and Roma in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Old Trafford has the potential to change the Netherlands international's fortunes and playing time.

Nevertheless, as per TEAMtalk, United may be presented with an opportunity to part ways with the Dutchman during the winter transfer window.

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Besiktas planning bid for Man United's De Ligt

The report claims that Besiktas are prepared to hand De Ligt the chance of a fresh start away from the Theatre of Dreams.

Meanwhile, De Ligt is of the opinion that he is in need of regular minutes to give himself the best chance of kick-starting his career.

Besiktas seemingly want to put together a loan proposal for De Ligt that United would deem suitable, although it suggested that the Premier League giants value the player in the region of £25m.

Pochettino would plausibly need to acquire an alternative for De Ligt for a deal to proceed.

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Will De Ligt get chances under new Man United boss Pochettino?

While Pochettino will have his own idea of who he wants in his preferred United XI, the assumption is that everyone will be given a fresh start.

With none of the club's centre-back options impressing under Michael Carrick, the door should be open for De Ligt.

Between November 22 and December 5, United play five times, and it is plausible that De Ligt will be handed a start in one of those games.

If Pochettino can get De Ligt up to speed, he can still prove to be an asset to the squad.