Liverpool have reportedly moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

During the closing hours of the summer transfer window, Camara was denied a move to Stamford Bridge when Monaco scrapped plans to sell him.

While Chelsea were left furious with the development, the Senegal international has continued to impress for the Ligue 1 giants.

He has been an ever-present in a Monaco side that sit in seventh position in the Ligue 1 table, albeit having only posted two defeats in 10 matches.

Nevertheless, given Monaco's need to raise funds during the winter market, the 22-year-old could be sold should Liverpool or Chelsea make a formal approach.

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Liverpool favourites for Lamine Camara deal?

As per CaughtOffside, Liverpool have shown a greater desire to sign Camara in January than Chelsea.

Liverpool are said to have held discussions with the player's representatives, with progress having allegedly been made during talks.

The report adds that Liverpool are now the 'more likely destination' for Camara at the midway point of the campaign.

Monaco are allegedly looking to receive a fee in the region of €70m (£58.33m) for one of their most prized assets.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Liverpool chiefs will be prepared to pay that much for a new midfielder halfway through a season.

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Why Liverpool are likely to press ahead with Camara deal

The progression of Trey Nyoni has created some much-needed deeper competition in the Liverpool engine room.

However, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister having not always performed to their best and Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo having recently suffered injury issues, Andoni Iraola needs a fresh face for his midfield.

Camara possesses the defensive-minded attributes that could bring more balance to the team, and potentially make the difference when it comes to Champions League qualification.