Cruzeiro will be looking to strengthen their hopes of securing a direct place in the Copa Libertadores when they welcome Palmeiras to Mineirao on Wednesday in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround under Artur Jorge, climbing from the bottom of the table to third place with 60 points after winning their last four league matches, while the visitors remain firmly in the title race, sitting second with 73 points, three behind leaders Flamengo.

Match preview

Cruzeiro's transformation under Jorge has been one of the most impressive stories of the Brazilian top-flight campaign, with the Portuguese coach overseeing a dramatic recovery after taking charge of a team that had collected just four points from their opening eight matches.

From the ninth round through to the 34th, the Foxes accumulated 56 points, a tally bettered only by Flamengo during that period and even superior to Palmeiras' return over the same stretch.

Their improvement has been particularly evident in recent weeks, with four consecutive victories providing further evidence of a side that has developed greater consistency and resilience when faced with difficult situations.

Cruzeiro demonstrated those qualities in their most recent outing against Bahia, recovering from an early setback to secure a comeback 3-2 victory.

Kaio Jorge was instrumental in the turnaround, scoring twice, while Bruno Rodrigues also found the net to complete an impressive result that strengthened their position in the top three.

With their qualification for next season's Copa Libertadores already secured, Cruzeiro's immediate objective is to guarantee direct entry into the competition, making Wednesday's encounter particularly important with two consecutive away fixtures to follow.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Indeed, Palmeiras arrive with an impressive away record, having collected 31 points from 17 matches on their travels, suffering just two defeats in the process.

The visitors also boast the league's strongest defensive record, having conceded only 23 goals, while their current 11-match unbeaten run in the Brasileirao underlines their consistency during the closing stages of the campaign.

Abel Ferreira's side were particularly ruthless in their previous league outing, producing a dominant first-half display to establish a 4-0 advantage before eventually recording a 6-1 victory over Remo.

Nevertheless, the visitors' demanding schedule could become a significant factor on Wednesday, having recently booked their place in the Copa do Brasil final despite losing 2-1 to Vasco da Gama in the second leg of their semi-final before progressing on penalties.

With Palmeiras still competing on three fronts, Ferreira must carefully manage his available resources, particularly with several players having only recently returned from international duty.

The title race also leaves little room for error, as Palmeiras cannot afford to drop points if they are to maintain pressure on Flamengo before the two sides meet on November 21.

Even a victory at Mineirao would leave the second-placed side dependent on Flamengo dropping points elsewhere, but that possibility could encourage the visitors to adopt a more adventurous approach as the contest develops.

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Team News

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Cruzeiro will make several changes to the side that defeated Bahia, with Jonathan Jesus and Kaua Moraes unavailable through suspension, while Wesley is also ruled out following a decision by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD).

Bruno Rodrigues will miss the encounter because of contractual restrictions, while Keny Arroyo is unlikely to feature after representing Ecuador during the international break.

There is better news for Artur Jorge, however, as William, Lucas Villalba and Matheus Pereira are available again following their respective suspensions, while Fabrício Bruno has returned to training with the squad and could provide an important defensive boost.

Joao Marcelo, Gabriel Pec and Luis Sinisterra remain in recovery, with Felipe Morais, Kaique Kenji and Ze Lucas still needing further assessments before their availability can be determined.

Palmeiras also have several selection concerns following the international break, with Gustavo Gomez and Mauricio unlikely to return in time for Wednesday's contest.

Agustin Giay, Flaco Lopez and Jhon Arias travelled to Brazil on chartered flights during the early hours of Wednesday and are expected to join the squad directly in Belo Horizonte, although their involvement from the start remains uncertain.

Defensively, Ferreira will be without Joaquin Piquerez, who sustained an injury while representing Uruguay, and Murilo, who continues his recovery from a left thigh problem.

Bruno Fuchs and Alexander Barboza are therefore expected to form the central defensive partnership, with Khellven and Artur providing the options in the full-back positions, although Emiliano Martínez could drop into defence if Ferreira opts for a three-man backline.

Marlon Freitas, Lucas Evangelista and Andreas Pereira are among the midfielders expected to provide the necessary balance, while Ramon Sosa, Vitor Roque and Felipe Anderson are competing for attacking positions.

Flaco Lopez and Jhon Arias could initially be named among the substitutes as Palmeiras look to manage their workload following their late return from international duty.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; William, Bruno, Villalba, Vina; Romero, Henrique; Gerson, Pereira, Marquinhos; Jorge

Palmeiras possible starting lineup:

Miguel; Khellven, Fuchs, Barboza, Artur; Freitas, Evangelista, Pereira, Anderson; Sosa, Roque

We say: Cruzeiro 1-1 Palmeiras

The visitors' demanding schedule and selection problems could prevent them from operating at their usual level, but their ability to exploit spaces in transition should still create opportunities against an ambitious Cruzeiro side.

We expect a closely contested encounter, with neither team doing quite enough to establish control over the other, and a share of the spoils appears to be the most likely outcome.

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