Preview: Cruzeiro vs Sao Paulo - prediction, team news, lineups

Cruzeiro will aim to pick up their fourth consecutive home win when they take on Sao Paulo in the Brasileiro at Governor Magalhaes Pinto in Belo Horizonte on Thursday.

The Black Beast head into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Vitoria, while Sao Paulo suffered a 2-1 defeat to Santos in their previous outing.

Match preview

Cruzeiro are currently sixth in the table with 45 points from 28 games, just four points behind Athletico.

Their recent form has been very impressive, with six wins from their last eight matches sparking a dramatic revival after a disastrous start to the season.

Artur Jorge's side have also been impressive at home, picking up seven wins and four draws from their 14 matches, including three consecutive victories.

However, what should really concern them is their poor defensive record, having conceded 40 goals already, the most of any team in the top six.

On top of that, they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 matches and have lost three of their last five games across all competitions.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Sao Paulo, plagued by injury problems, have been going through a wretched run of form and find themselves 11th in the Brasileiro table with 36 points.

The Tricolor Paulista have already lost 12 matches this season, scoring just 33 goals while conceding 32.

Their away record has been nothing short of a shambles for Dorival Junior, with Sao Paulo picking up just two wins from 14 matches and losing nine times on the road.

The Sovereign have not won any of their last 11 away matches, although they did defeat Cruzeiro 1-0 in Belo Horizonte back in September 2024.

Sao Paulo have managed just three wins from their last 15 matches, losing eight, but there are signs of a revival, with all three victories coming in their last three games.

Cruzeiro Brasileiro form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Colombian attacker Luis Sinisterra is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and is unlikely to return before late December.

Likewise, Gabriel Pec is absent with a broken leg, although there is a good chance the winger could return before the end of this month.

There are also fitness concerns over Lucas Romero and Kaique Kenji, with the former struggling with a calf injury.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, are dealing with a significant injury crisis, with centre-back Domingo Duarte ruled out for the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Aurelio Buta is unlikely to return before late November due to a knee problem, while Nicolas is another long-term absentee.

Lucas Moura and Danelzinho are missing with Achilles and ankle injuries respectively, but both are expected to return towards the end of the month.

Similarly, goalkeeper Rafael, left-back Iago Borduchi and striker Luciano are currently sidelined, but all three should return within the next two weeks, easing the burden on the squad.

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; Fagner, Marcelo, Jesus, Rojas; Gerson, Lucas; Arroyo, Pereira, Wesley; Jorge

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Coronel; Toloi, Arboleda, Maia; Ramon, Bobadilla, Antonio, Lima; Victor Sa, Artur; Calleri

We say: Cruzeiro 2-1 Sao Paulo

Cruzeiro head into this fixture in slightly better form, although they have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 11 matches, meaning Sao Paulo can fancy their chances of getting something from this game.

The Celestials have won three consecutive home league games, while they also defeated Sao Paulo the last time the two sides met at this venue.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.