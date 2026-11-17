Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo during the upcoming January transfer window.

Daniel Farke's side have made a commendable start to the 2026-27 campaign and sit ninth in the Premier League standings after losing just two of their 10 matches prior to the November international break.

It is known that the Elland Road club are in the market for attacking reinforcements in the near future, with Leeds supposedly eyeing up a move for Coventry City playmaker Jack Rudoni in 2027.

The Sky Blues were tipped to struggle massively on their long-awaited return to the Premier League but the former Huddersfield Town man has helped Frank Lampard's side pick up a couple of early victories.

The star man at the top of Leeds' forward line currently, Dominic Calvert-Lewin came off the bench for England on Sunday night as the Three Lions defeated world champions Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

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Leeds 'set sights' on Everton target Beljo

According to Football Insider, Leeds are in the market for a new striker during the winter trading point, searching for a player who can provide cover and competition for England international Calvert-Lewin.

The report claims that the Whites are one of the Premier League outfits keen on securing the services of in-form forward Beljo in the New Year ahead of the second half of the top-flight season.

The Dinamo Zagreb star has netted 19 goals and provided nine assists across 20 competitive fixtures so far in 2026-27, catching the eye of clubs in the top-five divisions around the continent.

Beljo has recent history of causing Premier League sides trouble, with the 24-year-old scoring his side's second goal in a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light over Sunderland in the Europa League on November 5.

As well as Farke's troops, it is understood that David Moyes's Everton are also keen on the Croatia international, who played for his country in Sunday's Nations League success over Czechia.

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Leeds, Everton situations assessed

Scoring 38 goals in 48 competitive contests last term, Beljo cannot simply be placed into the category of a one-season wonder and must be respected for his accomplishments in the Croatian league.

The 24-year-old certainly has the potential to rival Calvert-Lewin as the first-choice striker at Elland Road - at least more so than Lukas Nmecha, who could be departing the club in the next calendar year.

After a couple of high-profile blunders on transfer deadline day in September, Everton have been left with the inconsistent Thierno Barry as their only senior central striker, meaning that a January addition would be brilliant for the Toffees' squad depth.