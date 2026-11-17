Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has insisted that new head coach Sebastien Pocognoli does not have time to turn their fortunes around after a heavy 4-0 defeat by Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

It was a bitter sweet night for Robertson at Berit Sitterstadion, as he won his 103rd international cap to become Scotland’s all-time record appearance-maker, surpassing Kenny Dalglish’s record that stood for 40 years.

However, Robertson’s personal achievement was soon overshadowed by a disappointing loss to Switzerland which has consigned them to a third-place finish in League B Group 1 of the Nations League.

Against a much-changed Swiss side, Scotland gifted the hosts a 22nd-minute lead when midfielder Lewis Ferguson inadvertently diverted a harmless cross into his own net.

Scotland’s alarming collapse in St Gallen began with two more goals conceded in the first six minutes of the second half, before Zeki Amdouni netted Switzerland’s fourth in the closing stages to rub salt into the visitors’ wounds.

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Robertson vents frustration after “really tough night” for Scotland

"I thought first half we were in the game," Robertson told reporters after the match. "We lost a stupid goal but I thought we had chances and could easily have been one-each at half time.

"We talk about it at half time to say keep going and by 50 minutes we're 3-0 down. That cannot happen in international football.

"We were playing against a good team, but we were in the game in the first half. We have to do it for 90 minutes. Then you're 3-0 down at a tough place. A really tough night for us."

Scotland boss Pocognoli, who was appointed as Steve Clarke's successor in August, has previously called for patience as he attempts to implement an attacking philosophy with the national team.

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Robertson: Scotland will not give Pocognoli time to turn things around

However, the 39-year-old Belgian has prevailed in only two of his first six games in charge – both against North Macedonia – and the Tartan Army have seen their team concede 10 goals in the process.

Questioned on how long it might take for Pocognoli’s approach to yield positive results, Robertson warned: "I don't think you've got time in international football. You have to do it.

"Are those supporters who have travelled everywhere going to give us time? No. Are the people inside Hampden going to give us time? No.

“Are the people outside Hampden that are going to be critical, and rightly so, going to give us time? No. We've not got time. The players don't have time. We have to step up.

"We now have a long break until March which is not a good thing. It's going to be a tough one to swallow."

Having accumulated seven points from six Nations League games, Scotland have missed out on a quarter-final spot but have avoided relegation from League B.

Scotland will therefore have no competitive fixtures during the next international break in March 2027 when Pocognoli will instead prepare for friendly fixtures.