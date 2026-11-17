Arsenal are reportedly making progress in contract negotiations for two more first-team stars after Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Following last season's historic Premier League triumph and Champions League final run, the Gunners has spent weeks working behind the scenes to lock down the futures of several key players.

Manager Mikel Arteta committed his future to the Emirates Stadium last month when he put pen to paper on a new-and-improved four-year contract, making him the highest-paid Premier League boss.

Recent reports have claimed that star midfielder Rice has agreed terms over a new five-year deal at Arsenal to keep him in North London until 2031, taking him right through his prime up to the age of 32.

This comes after the England international recently gave an update on his Gunners future, stating that a new deal will "hopefully be arriving soon".

It is also understood that Dutch defender Timber has agreed to sign a new contract with Arsenal that will see him extend his stay beyond the end of his current deal expiring in June 2028.

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Raya, Hincapie to join Rice, Timber in signing new Arsenal deals

According to ESPN, Arsenal are now in advanced negotiations to renew the contracts of goalkeeper David Raya and defender Piero Hincapie.

The report adds that both players are ‘very close’ to agreeing fresh terms over extending their current deals at the club.

While Raya was merely a backup for Spain during their triumphant 2026 World Cup campaign, the shot-stopper is an undisputed starter for Arsenal and has grown into a hugely influential figure under Arteta.

Raya, who won his third successive Premier League Golden Glove last season after keeping 19 clean sheets, turned 31 in September and will see his current contract run until 2028.

As for Hincapie, injuries and the form of Riccardo Calafiori have limited the Ecuador international to only three starts and five substitute outings across all competitions so far this season.

However, the 24-year-old remains a key part of Arteta’s plans going forward, with his ability to operate as either a centre-back or left-back making him a valuable asset.

Despite only making his move from Bayer Leverkusen permanent in the summer for around £52m, Hincapie is now in line for an extension beyond 2031.