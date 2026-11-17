Vinicius Junior has admitted that feeling “truly overwhelmed” by summer transfer speculation is partly to blame for his slow start to the season at Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old was allegedly targeted by Premier League champions Arsenal who were keen to explore a big-money move for the left-sided attacker as he approached the final 12 months of his contract.

However, a transfer to the Emirates Stadium failed to materialise and Vinicius opted to sign a new long-term contract at Real Madrid in August, keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2032.

Speculation over his future in the Spanish capital intensified shortly after Brazil's disappointing last-16 exit at the 2026 World Cup, which led to him not training as much as he should have by his own admission.

Under new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho, Vinicius has been unable to reach the heights expected on a consistent basis, scoring just one goal and registering three assists in 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

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Vinicius outlines reasons for slow start to season at Real Madrid

Vinicius has since opened up on how a summer of speculation and an early World Cup exit has contributed to his drop-off in form at club level.

“I don’t think I prepared as well as I could have after the World Cup because the impact of that tournament is so significant for all Brazilians,” Vinicius said at a press conference in Singapore ahead of Brazil’s friendly on Tuesday.

“Being knocked out so early was something we hadn’t expected, so I took advantage of my holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family.

“I ended up training less than in previous years. That may have affected my start to the season.

“On ‌top of that, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs showing interest last summer, I felt truly overwhelmed, as with the situation at Real Madrid, but it’s a very long season.”

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Vinicius faces competition from Diomande at Real Madrid

In October, Vinicius was handed a straight red card and a four-match suspension after pulling the hair of Villarreal midfielder Nathan Saliba.

Real Madrid’s club-record signing Yan Diomande has since flourished for Mourinho’s side in Vinicius’s preferred left-sided position, and the Brazilian has acknowledged that he has work to do to win back his place in the starting lineup.

“Maintaining such a high level for so long is always very difficult,” Real’s No.7 added.

“I think only Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi have managed to do this for so many years, reaching the same kinds of numbers. I am human, I often make mistakes, but I always try to improve.”

Since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has played 387 times for the club across all competitions, recording 129 goals and 103 assists as well as winning three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Mourinho recently stated that he is confident that Vinicius will rediscover his top form with the Spanish giants in the not too distant future.