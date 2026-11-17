Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly already finalised a contract extension for one of Luis Enrique’s first-choice players, even though no information had emerged to that effect.

For many weeks, Paris Saint-Germain have been working flat out on contract extensions. Le Parisien reported that new deals for Ousmane Dembele, Quentin Ndjantou and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were well on track, while talks are under way with David Boly and Desire Doue.

Matvey Safonov reportedly extends his Paris Saint-Germain contract

© Iconsport / Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images

The Paris-based newspaper also revealed a first contact between the French capital club and Marquinhos over an extension. The 32-year-old captain’s deal expires in June 2028. At the end of October, L’Equipe also reported that Paris Saint-Germain wanted to extend Achraf Hakimi’s contract.

For its part, PSG Inside Actus claims that Matvey Safonov has signed a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, the length of which has not been disclosed.

An agreement has reportedly been reached between the two-time European champions and the Russian goalkeeper. If the information is confirmed, the negotiations would have been conducted discreetly by the French club, as nothing has emerged elsewhere in the press.

Paris Saint-Germain are satisfied with Matvey Safonov’s performances

© Iconsport / Federico Pestellini

This is not really a surprise, as the 27-year-old goalkeeper has established himself as a starter for around a year. He is again showing himself in a good light this season, with 16 appearances out of a possible 16, 17 goals conceded and three clean sheets.

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be totally convinced by the former Krasnodar man. In that respect, Paris recently decided on Matvey Safonov’s future.

‘The Paris decision-makers are satisfied with the Russian goalkeeper’s performances’ - journalist Olivier Tallaron had written. Despite the rumours, Paris Saint-Germain do not intend to sign a goalkeeper in the January transfer window and have complete faith in their current number one.