Blackburn Rovers have announced that head coach Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his position due to health issues.

Mowbray was appointed as the replacement for Michael O'Neill in the summer and has subsequently guided Rovers to 13th place in the Championship table.

The 62-year-old had taken on his second managerial role - the other coming at West Bromwich Albion - since previously taking time away from football for health reasons in 2024.

However, it was revealed on Tuesday morning that Mowbray would be stepping back from his responsibilities at Ewood Park.

Mowbray releases statement on Blackburn job

A statement from Mowbray read: "Unfortunately, due to health issues, I have to step back from my role as Head Coach of Blackburn Rovers.

"I’m immensely proud of this group of players. Their dedication and professionalism have given us some memorable performances and wins, and I’ve loved working with them.

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"Thank you to my coaching staff for all your hard work and for the support you’ve given me. It’s been a pleasure working alongside you.

"To the fans, thank you for the way you’ve supported me and the team this season. I’ve always tried to give you a team that you can be proud of. Your support has meant a great deal to me.

"I’m grateful to the Owners and Suhail (Shaikh, chief operating officer) for giving me the opportunity to lead this great club once again.

"I’d ask that you give me and my family privacy at this time.

"Thank you for your understanding.

"Tony."

Who will replace Mowbray as Blackburn head coach

Blackburn have revealed that Damien Johnson and Mike Dodds - members of Mowbray's coaching staff - will take the reins "for the time being".

Rovers face rivals Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.