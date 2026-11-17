Aston Villa forward Tammy Abraham has allegedly emerged as a winter transfer target for Valencia.

During the summer window, Abraham had the opportunity to leave Villa Park amid interest from Ipswich Town.

However, challenged by Unai Emery to improve in the final third, the 29-year-old remained at the West Midlands outfit, partly due to having only returned to the club in January.

Abraham remains third in the pecking order behind Nicolas Jackson and Brian Madjo, being restricted to one start and 10 substitute outings in all competitions.

That is despite three goals being scored in his last six appearances.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Valencia make 'approach' for Villa forward Abraham

According to Radio Marc Valencia, La Liga club Valencia have already registered an interest in signing the England international at the turn of the year.

The report alleges that Valencia sporting director Braulio Vasquez - a friend of Emery - has made an approach for Abraham's signature.

Villa are allegedly giving consideration to allowing Abraham to make the switch to the Mestalla, whether that be on a permanent or temporary basis.

At this point in time, the assumption is that Valencia would prefer to agree terms over a loan until the end of 2026-27.

Valencia currently sit in 19th position in the La Liga table, two points adrift of safety.

© Imago / Sportimage

Time for yet another new club for Abraham

Despite still being short of his 30th birthday, Abraham has already represented seven clubs, including this being his second stint at Villa.

Although Villa paid £18.2m for his signature, he has been provided with just five starts in all competitions since January 27.

The emergence of Madjo as competition for Jackson essentially means that Abraham is never going to be higher than third choice in the pecking order, leaving him to entertain yet another transfer to kick-start his career.