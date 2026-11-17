Leeds United have reportedly suffered a major blow in their January pursuit of Stuttgart attacker Bilal El Khannous.

Daniel Farke's troops are known to be in the market for mid-season reinforcements at the top end of the pitch, with Leeds supposedly chasing Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia marksman Dion Beljo ahead of the New Year.

Unlike last campaign, Leeds appear in no real danger of a relegation dogfight this term, with the Elland Road club losing just two of their opening 10 league games as they sit ninth in the Premier League table.

The Whites recorded their third victory of the top-flight schedule with a 1-0 success over Tottenham Hotspur in Yorkshire prior to the international break, with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge next up on Saturday afternoon.

Looking set to take Leeds to the status of an established Premier League outfit, head coach Farke is in line for a new contract - a stark contrast to his days of struggles in the same division with Norwich City.

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Leeds suffer major El Khannous blow?

As per Football Insider, Leeds are long-term admirers of El Khannous, who was a bright spark for Leicester City as they were relegated from the Premier League during the 2024-25 campaign.

The Morocco international did not stick around at the King Power Stadium for a season in the Championship, instead securing an initial loan switch to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga in September 2025.

It is understood that Leeds were keen on bringing El Khannous to Elland Road during the upcoming January transfer window, however, that now appears extremely unlikely to occur.

Stuttgart are supposedly unwilling to sanction a mid-season departure for the former Leicester playmaker, who is a regular starter for Sebastian Hoeness in the Bundesliga this term.

Adding to the difficulty of a potential deal, El Khannous recently signed a long-term contract with the German club, meaning that it would take a significant fee to prize him away from MHP Arena.

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Leeds battling against Champions League pull

During his first campaign at MHP Arena, El Khannous helped Stuttgart to a fourth-placed finish in the Bundesliga, securing Champions League football for the current season.

Whilst Leeds are certainly a mid-ranking Premier League football, they are not currently in the position to offer European football, so a move to Elland Road would be a step down in that way.

However, the pull of the English game is strong, and there is a chance that El Khannous returns to the Premier League at some point, potentially during 2027's summer window.