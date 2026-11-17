Harry Kane could be tempted by a move back to Tottenham Hotspur if he wins the Champions League with Bayern Munich, but under certain conditions, a former Spurs striker has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Kane is gearing up for a return to domestic football after breaking the England all-time men's appearance record during the November international break, in addition to scoring in back-to-back games against Croatia and Spain.

The 33-year-old also made headlines off the field recently by signing a new contract with Bayern to the summer of 2029, and he already boasts 20 goal involvements in 15 games for the Bavarians this season; 10 of his own and 10 assists.

However, speculation surrounding a possible return to Tottenham one day continues to linger, as the Lilywhites reportedly retain the right to match any bid that comes in from another club for their all-time top scorer.

Sports Mole recently asked Darren Bent about Tottenham's chances of re-signing Kane, and the ex-Spurs striker can see the England captain being tempted to go back to England, but only if the Lilywhites are competing in the top half of the table.

Tottenham backed for Harry Kane move if Bayern win Champions League

© Iconsport / Xinhua / Azzuu

"We saw that new contract, which they were delighted about. The way Kane spoke, there was no real urgency to get back to the Premier League, but you never know," Bent said via MrQ betting site.

"If Bayern win the Champions League this year, then I guess he's ticked every box he wants to tick. He's won the league over there, and he's won trophies over there.

"He's won the Golden Boot. The big one would be the Champions League. If he could go over there and win that, it puts him in a different bracket, certainly over there, because you look at the great strikers Bayern Munich have had, they've all won the Champions League. Lewandowski, these types of players.

"I'm guessing that's the last box he's got to tick. If Kane was to go and win the Champions League this year, there's no reason why he couldn't then go, 'There's nothing more for me to achieve over there if I've won all the big trophies there are to win in Germany. Let me come back and see where Spurs are and potentially get a move there.'

"But then again, it all depends on where Spurs are, because there's no point in leaving Bayern Munich if Spurs are languishing at the bottom of the table, fighting relegation, or even in the bottom half of the table. What's he coming back for?"

Does Harry Kane want to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goalscoring record?

© Imago

When Kane departed Tottenham for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, he left with the second-highest goals total in the history of the Premier League, racking up 213 English top-flight strikes.

However, the striker left before he could either match or surpass Alan Shearer's unrivalled total of 260 Premier League goals; he needs another 47 to draw level with the Newcastle United legend.

During Kane's final year at Tottenham, Shearer expressed complete confidence that the Ballon d'Or winner would break his record one day, having been told of Kane's desire to do so by the man himself.

"I know how much he wants it - he's told me - which is fine, because I was exactly the same," Shearer said in an interview with the Premier League.

However, Kane then told FourFourTwo in September that the desire had 'diminished', so if he is to head back to his homeland, finally winning a trophy with Tottenham is likely to be his primary motivator.

Darren Bent was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ Live Casino.