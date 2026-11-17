Vitoria will be looking to end a five-match winless run when they welcome Bragantino to the Estadio Manoel Barradas on Thursday in a Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A encounter.

The hosts sit 15th in the table with 38 points from 34 matches, just one point above the relegation zone, while Braga occupy eighth place with 47 points and are hoping to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Copa Libertadores alive.

Match preview

Vitoria head into Thursday's encounter under pressure after losing 3-0 at home to Fluminense in their most recent league outing, a result that extended their winless run to five matches.

The Rubro-Negro had previously suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Coritiba, following consecutive 1-1 draws against Athletico Paranaense and Corinthians, while their earlier meeting with Sao Paulo ended in a 2-1 loss.

Their last league victory came on October 8, when they thrashed Chapecoense 4-0 at home, leaving them with only two points from the last five matches, the fewest points by any team in the league in that period.

The defeat to Fluminense also marked a difficult end to Jair Ventura's time in charge, with the coach dismissed after Vitoria slipped to within one point of the relegation zone.

Rafael Lacerda has been appointed and will take charge of his first match on Thursday, having had the international break to work with the squad and prepare for the challenge ahead.

Vitoria's home record offers some encouragement, however, as they have won 10 of their 17 league matches at the Barradao, drawing twice and losing five times, though they are without a win in their last two games as hosts.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Bragantino, meanwhile, arrive in Salvador after recording consecutive victories, having beaten Chapecoense 3-0 before securing a 2-1 home win over Santos in their most recent match.

Massa Bruta took the lead against Santos via an own goal from Rodinei, before conceding an equaliser in the 37th minute, but Wallace Yan scored his third goal in two games to claim all three points.

Vagner Mancini's side have now won three of their last five league matches, drawing once and losing once, with their other victory coming in a 4-2 home success over Cruzeiro, while they recorded a 1-1 draw away to Remo during that period, with their only defeat coming against Palmeiras, who beat them 2-0 in Sao Paulo.

Braga’s away form has been less convincing than their home performances, having won only four of their 17 matches on the road, drawing five and losing eight, while they are without a win in their last eight league games and last 10 across all competitions.

However, the head-to-head record also gives the visitors reason for optimism, having won the last two meetings between the clubs, though the Massa Bruta have lost the last two on the road.

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

Vitoria form (all competitions):

Bragantino Brasileiro form:

Bragantino form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Vitoria will be without several players through injury, including Nathan Mendes, Fabiano Souza, Edu, Camutanga, Ramon and Riccieli, while Dudu is also listed as unavailable.

Luan Candido and Nacho Laquintana are expected to miss out because they are on loan from Bragantino and their agreements reportedly include clauses requiring Vitoria to pay a fee for each player to feature against their parent club.

Emmanuel Britez is available again after serving a suspension, and the defender is expected to partner Caca in central defence.

Lacerda is also likely to retain Lucas Arcanjo in goal, with Rene, Erick and Matheuzinho among the attacking options as he prepares for his first match in charge.

Bragantino will be without Lucas Barbosa, who is suspended, while Rodriguinho and Davi Gomes are sidelined through injury.

Jose Hurtado is also a doubt after picking up a thigh injury, leaving Mancini with some decisions to make in defence as he attempts to maintain his team's recent momentum.

Yan is expected to retain his place in the attacking midfield, while Eduardo Sasha should lead the line.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Mateusinho, Caca, Brítez, Jamerson; Goncalves, Martinez, Baralhas; Erick, Matheuzinho; Rene

Bragantino possible starting lineup:

Volpi; Augusto, Marques, Rodríguez, Capixaba; Fabinho, Ramires; Mosquera, Yan, Herrera; Sasha

We say: Vitoria 1-1 Bragantino

Lacerda's appointment could provide Vitoria with a lift, especially with the match taking place at the Barradao, where they have won 10 times this season.

However, Bragantino's recent improvement should allow them to compete, and we expect both sides to find the net before sharing the points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.