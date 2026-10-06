Preview: Vitoria vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

Esporte Clube Vitoria host Associacao Chapecoense de Futebol in the Brasileirao Serie A at the Barradao (Estadio Manoel Barradas) in Salvador on Wednesday.

Vitoria arrive in 13th place in the Brasileiro Serie A table on 33 points, four clear of Gremio in the first relegation-zone place, while bottom-placed Chapecoense have 18 points from 27 games, 11 behind Gremio, with one match in hand.

Match preview

Vitoria lost 3-1 at home to Cruzeiro on September 20 after Rene put them ahead before half time, with Keny Arroyo equalising within a minute of the restart before Lucas Villalba and Matheus Pereira completed the turnaround.

A week earlier they led 2-0 at Mirassol through Rene's double inside the opening 12 minutes, conceded twice after the break and drew 2-2 to a late Edson Carioca goal, so Jair Ventura's side have dropped five points from winning positions in two matches.

Rene has scored in each of Vitoria's last three league games, four goals in total, starting with the second-half header from a corner that beat Gremio 1-0 at the Barradao on September 7.

Vitoria had collected 25 points from their first 11 home matches, the best home win rate in the division at that stage, and they remain without an away win in the 2026 league season, with only five points on the road.

Before beating Gremio they had lost four in a row, to Bahia and Atletico-MG in the league and in both legs of the Copa do Brasil quarter-final against Vasco, and Ventura completed a year in charge on September 24.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense are bottom on 18 points, and their third league win of the season, a 2-1 comeback at Corinthians on September 6 with both goals from Marcinho, the second set up by Yannick Bolasie, was also their first away victory.

The result did not become a run, because Internacional won 2-1 at the Arena Conda on September 12 despite Mauricio Garcez's equaliser on the stroke of half time, and centre-back Joao Paulo was sent off.

At Atletico-MG a week later Tulio Eduardo scored shortly before half time and Mateo Cassierra equalised in the second half, ending a 19-match scoring drought, with the hosts having more than 20 shots.

The defence is the problem, since Chapecoense have scored 29 and conceded 53 in 27 league games, and they have conceded in all three matches since September 6.

The sides drew 1-1 at the Arena Conda on April 5, when Neto Pessoa headed Chapecoense in front late on against 10 men and Matheuzinho equalised from a stoppage-time penalty after Edenilson's first-half red card.

Head coach Rafael Lacerda was appointed on May 30 after Gilmar Dal Pozzo was sacked on April 3 and Fabio Matias was dismissed in late May, at a time when the club had not won in the league since a 4-2 opening-day victory over Santos

Vitoria Brasileiro form:

Vitoria form (all competitions):

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

Jair Ventura's side have a lengthy injury list, with Gabriel Baralhas and Ramon ruled out of the game after continuing their recovery from muscle injuries.

Mateus Silva, who suffered a thigh problem against Cruzeiro, also remains unavailable despite returning to controlled training during the international break.

Camutanga has made further progress after undergoing surgery on his left foot, the defender began another stage of his on-field transition work on Monday, but he has not yet been cleared for ball work or competitive action.

Walace has also been working his way back from a muscle injury.

Chapecoense will arrive in Salvador with Bruno Tubarao available again after recovering from his thigh injury, however, Dudu is expected to retain his place at right-back after making a positive impression in the 1-1 draw against Atletico-MG.

Heitor, Rafael Carvalheira, Max Alves, Vinicius Balieiro and Robert remain among the players who have been unavailable through injury.

Joao Paulo has completed his suspension following the red card he received against Internacional and is available again.

Vitoria possible starting lineup:

Arcanjo; Mateusinho, Caca, Candido, Jamerson; Goncalves, Martinez; Erick, Matheuzinho, Tarzia; Rene

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Anderson; Dudu, Faria, Doma, Pacheco; Camilo, Felipe; Marcinho, Augusto, Garcez; Eduardo

We say: Vitoria 2-1 Chapecoense

Chapecoense are weakest in the area where Vitoria are strongest, because the visitors have conceded in every game since September 6 and 53 times in 27 league games, so a depleted Vitoria built around Rene's finishing should create enough to score twice at the Barradao.

Chapecoense will find a goal, since they have scored in each of their last three league games and Vitoria have surrendered leads in their last two, but the visitors have one away win all season and Vitoria's 28 home points suggest the hosts will protect a lead better than they did against Cruzeiro.

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