With four rounds remaining in the Brasileirao, Flamengo host Athletico Paranaense on Wednesday night, November 18, as their title defence enters its decisive stage.

Having collected 92% of the available points in the second half of the season, Flamengo can take a significant step towards back-to-back titles and put themselves in a stronger position ahead of their huge clash against Palmeiras in the following round. Athletico Paranaense, meanwhile, face an uphill task to break back into the top four, having gone four matches without a win and with the tournament's leading scorer unavailable.

Match preview

In the fight for back-to-back titles and a ninth Brasileirao crown, Flamengo return from this FIFA international break with good news: their key players delivered excellent performances and, more importantly, came back from international duty without any injuries.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta once again took centre stage for the Rubro-Negro with the Uruguay national team. Having had a direct hand in both of Uruguay’s goals against Argentina at the Bombonera, Flamengo’s number 10 also became the first foreigner to have a bust unveiled at the club’s headquarters, in a ceremony on Sunday, November 15.

Bruno Henrique also received the honour and looked ahead to the business end of the season: “We know there is not much left before the year ends, there are four games, so we will give everything in these games to win the title. God willing, we can celebrate in December as well,” he said at the event.

Right-back Guillermo Varela, meanwhile, produced a solid display, playing the full 95 minutes of the match in Buenos Aires. Although Argentina’s goal came down his side, he was not at fault.

Nicolas de la Cruz and Ecuadorians Gonzalo Plata and Anthony Valencia did not leave the bench, but the latter two still have a friendly against Bolivia on Tuesday night, November 17.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Athletico Paranaense, for their part, are enjoying a notable campaign for a newly promoted side. However, in the fight for a direct spot in next season’s Libertadores, the Furacao suffered a heavy blow at Brazil’s sports court (STJD).

In a hearing on Monday, November 16, Kevin Viveros had his ban extended to three matches. The Brasileirão’s top scorer with 21 goals was sent off in the 3-1 defeat to Vasco on November 4, for a stamp on full-back Cuiabano.

As a result, he will not return until the final round, against Sao Paulo at the Arena da Baixada. Jorge Rivaldo and Renan Peixoto are the natural options given their profile, but manager Odair Hellmann could also opt to use forward Kerwin Vargas in an adapted role.

In the same hearing, the Parana side were also punished. The fine for racist gestures attributed to a fan during the match against Vasco was increased to R$30,000 (approximately £4,200). The decision was taken by a majority of votes.

Currently fifth with 54 points, Athletico could close the gap on Fluminense, who occupy the final Libertadores spot. Bahia and Atletico Mineiro, however, are also in the same points range.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

In a late development, Gonzalo Plata was released from the Ecuador squad for “personal reasons” and could become an unexpected boost. Having played just 13 minutes against Costa Rica, he should not, in theory, show any physical wear.

Nicolas de la Cruz and Anthony Valencia remain with their national teams and are not expected to return in time.

On the medical front, experienced left-back Alex Sandro has recovered from muscular oedema in his left thigh and has returned to training with the group, although Ayrton Lucas is expected to be the first choice for Portuguese manager Leonardo Jardim.

Midfielder Lucas Paqueta has not yet fully recovered from a knee problem sustained during the thrashing of Vasco, so he is unlikely to be included without a reasonable amount of training, according to Jardim himself. Danilo, meanwhile, continues his recovery schedule following a jaw fracture and also remains sidelined.

The point of concern is the number of players one booking away from suspension: Leo Pereira, Alex Sandro, Erick Pulgar, Arrascaeta, Pedro, Bruno Henrique, Luiz Araujo and Vitao. Should any of them be booked by referee Rafael Klein, they would miss the clash against Palmeiras in the following round.

Besides Viveros, Dantas is also serving a suspension due to the automatic one-match ban for a third yellow card. Young centre-back Arthur Dias, who is attracting interest from several European clubs, is another absentee. He is set to play for the Brazil national team against Singapore and is not expected to return to Brazil in time.

Defender Lucas Esquivel is still recovering from a hip injury and will be assessed on matchday, but he is expected to complete the back line alongside Gaston Benavidez and Juan Aguirre. Goalkeeper Santos and Bruno Zapelli could be given a chance in the starting eleven.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Agustin Rossi; Varela, Leo Pereira, Leo Ortiz, Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Jorginho, Arrascaeta; Carrascal, Pedro, Samuel Lino. Manager: Leonardo Jardim.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Benavidez, Aguirre, Esquivel; Gilberto, Luiz Gustavo, Jadson, Mendoza; Bruno Zapelli, Joao Cruz, Kerwin Vargas. Manager: Odair Hellmann.

We say: Flamengo 3-1 Athletico Paranaense

Athletico's task would have been difficult enough as it is, but with their top scorer and best defender both unavailable, it is hard to see the visitors taking anything from this encounter.

For Flamengo, the priority will be to maintain their formidable home record and head into the most eagerly anticipated game of the year in a favourable position. A convincing victory at the Maracana would be the ideal way to achieve that.

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