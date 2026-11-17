Chelsea winger Estevao Willian has thanked Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti for his "trust" during the international break.

The 19-year-old's lack of starts for Chelsea since the arrival of Xabi Alonso has been a regular topic of conversation.

Although the Spaniard placed more faith in the playmaker prior to the November international break, Estevao was still dropped after an encouraging performance versus Manchester United on October 31.

However, Ancelotti has recently insisted that Estevao's game time for Chelsea will not negatively impact on his role for the national team.

That stance has since been proven through the former Palmeiras starlet featuring for 128 minutes across friendlies versus Japan and Singapore.

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Estevao says he has had "few minutes" at Chelsea

During Tuesday's 7-0 win over Singapore, Estevao contributed one goal and two assists before his 70th-minute withdrawal.

Speaking to ESPN after the game, Estevao admitted that he was grateful for the support that he had received from Ancelotti.

He said: "I'm very happy to have gotten minutes in the friendlies.

"I thank Ancelotti for his confidence, because every player wants to play and at Chelsea I've had few minutes, but coming here and knowing that the manager trusts me gives me a lot of motivation."

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Will Estevao play for Chelsea against Leeds?

With Kallang - the venue for Tuesday's friendly - eight hours in front of England, Estevao is essentially getting extra rest ahead of Saturday's Premier League game versus Leeds United.

Nevertheless, not only will it take his body clock time to reset, the likes of Cole Palmer, Danny Welbeck and Emanuel Emegha - players competing for roles in the final third - have not represented their countries during the international break.

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers was back in the country on Monday after representing England, so Estevao is essentially at a disadvantage when it comes to trying to dislodge teammates from the starting lineup.

All things considered, it is highly likely that he will take a place on the substitutes' bench.