Arsenal are in advanced talks with Piero Hincapie over a new contract, according to the BBC, despite the defender having more than four years left on his current deal. The Ecuador international, 24, is the third key player to be tied down in a single week after Declan Rice and David Raya. BBC football correspondent Sami Mokbel says he is set to sign a 12-month extension on improved terms even if he is strongly linked to Barcelona in the last weeks.

Goalkeeper, midfield, defence - three names in a few days

On Monday evening, Sky Sports News reported that Rice, 27, had verbally agreed a new deal with Arsenal. On Tuesday morning, Sky Sports, citing The Athletic, reported in its live coverage that goalkeeper Raya, 31, had also agreed a new long-term contract. His current deal runs to 2028, and the Spaniard has won the last three Premier League Golden Gloves, according to Sky. The report came shortly after Raya admitted he would one day like to play in La Liga.

Arsenal have not officially announced any of the agreements, but the BBC says the club are preparing to confirm new contracts for Rice, Raya and Jurrien Timber. Riccardo Calafiori, 24, is also next in line, according to the BBC. The Italian left-back, who joined from Bologna in 2024, has a contract until the summer of 2029, and the club want to begin talks with him in the not-too-distant future.

From loan signing to defensive certainty

Hincapie joined on 1 September 2025 from Bayer Leverkusen on a season-long loan with an option. The BBC reported at the time that Arsenal had agreed a £45m fee for a permanent deal, and saw the Ecuadorian as a direct replacement for Jakub Kiwior, who left on loan for Porto. Boss Mikel Arteta introduced him on the club website, saying: ‘Piero is physically really impressive, and his versatility and tactical flexibility give us strong options in defence.’

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On 25 June 2026, the club announced they had exercised the option and the move became permanent from 1 July, without disclosing the fee. According to Arsenal, Hincapie made 39 appearances in all competitions in the title-winning season, was the club’s player of the month in February and April, and scored his only goal in February at Wolverhampton Wanderers. The defence he slotted into conceded the fewest Premier League goals for the third season running, according to the club.

The BBC now gives 47 appearances for Arsenal in total, which suggests he has added eight this season. One of them was the November game in Prague, where Arsenal beat Slavia Prague 2-1.

Why extend a contract with four years left ?

The Hincapie deal is not a protection against losing him for free, as that risk does not exist with more than four years remaining. A one-year extension on better terms looks mostly a reward and a way of aligning his wages with the role he has in the squad. He has gone within a year from a loan replacement for Kiwior to a player the BBC lists among the key members of Arteta’s squad.

The common thread in all three cases is timing. Rice had 18 months plus an option left, according to Sky, Raya had a deal to 2028 and Hincapie more than four years. Arsenal are not negotiating under pressure from expiring contracts, which sends a clear signal that, after the title, they want to build on the existing core. In Raya’s case there is also a defensive logic, as the goalkeeper himself opened the subject of Spain and a new contract makes such temptations more expensive. If Timber is added, and Calafiori in the coming months, Arteta will have a goalkeeper, three defenders and the driving force of midfield all on new contracts.