Wayne Rooney has revealed that he contemplated suicide during his time at Manchester United. The former England captain, 41, spoke about it on the Life at the Midpoint podcast, hosted by Gabby Logan, describing a period when his eldest son Kai was still a baby. The interview was reported by the BBC and also picked up by Sky Sports.

‘I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide,’ Rooney said. ‘You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops.’

Lowest point at the peak of his career

Rooney was speaking about years when he was at his best on the pitch. According to the BBC, Kai is now 17, so the period was roughly 17 years ago. He describes it as a time when he had just got married and just had a son.

‘It should be the happiest point in my life, and it wasn’t,’ he said. Asked by Logan about the hardest moment of his life, he said that when he was drinking he would shut himself at home for two days and just drink, at what was probably the best phase of his career in playing terms.

He joined United from Everton in 2004 and, according to the BBC, became the club’s all-time top scorer with 253 goals in 559 games. He won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League, the FA Cup and three League Cups before returning to Everton in 2017. He remains a legend at Old Trafford, where Mauricio Pochettino is now beginning his time as boss.

‘I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else, I really struggled with it,’ he said on the podcast.

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The mask, the therapist and Coleen

Rooney also explained why nothing showed on the outside at the time. ‘You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,’ he said. He said a feeling that he would be less of a man stopped him admitting his own state. In the end he confided in his wife Coleen and his mother and started speaking to a therapist. He now describes his behaviour at the time as selfish. ‘Coleen helped me enormously,’ he added. ‘She could have left, it was that bad, but she stayed by me and helped me get through it.’

This is not the first time Rooney has spoken about a dark period. In February 2022, when the Rooney documentary came out on Amazon Prime Video and he was managing Derby County, he told the PA news agency, as reported by The42, that he suffered inside for a long part of his career and that a lot of it ended in drinking. He also told the Mail on Sunday, as reported by Inside World Football, that in his early years at United, until about the birth of Kai, he would shut himself at home and drink. He pointed to the pressure of playing for England and United and what the newspapers wrote about his private life. According to PA, he saw a psychologist only briefly at the time.

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From the 2022 drinking admission to now

The new interview is a significant step on from those earlier accounts. In the 2022 pieces, the subjects were alcohol and the pressure of fame, with no mention of suicidal thoughts. Rooney did, however, explain then why he stayed silent as a player. He said he could not go to older players such as Roy Keane or Ryan Giggs and say there was a problem. He added that today it is much easier, because mental health is talked about and problems are caught earlier, especially among young players.

England’s most famous striker of his generation could not speak about his state while he was playing, and speaks most openly about it as a former player and television pundit. He has been named pundit of the year at the Broadcast Sport Awards and currently appears in the ITV reality show I’m a Celebrity. The subject has remained relevant in dressing rooms, as goalkeeper James Trafford showed recently when he left Manchester City over his mental health.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available. In the UK, Samaritans can be called free at any time on 116 123.