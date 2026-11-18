Aston Villa have announced that midfielder Amadou Onana has signed a new long-term contract.

The Belgium international has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury while representing his country at the World Cup.

However, despite Onana not being expected to return until March at the earliest, Villa have been keen to agree fresh terms with the 25-year-old.

On Wednesday morning, following on from Ian Maatsen's contract renewal, Villa revealed that Onana had been given a new deal.

Look at the smiles ☺️ https://t.co/yimUvg8jjg — Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) November 18, 2026

Aston Villa announce new contract for Onana

Villa did not disclose the length of Onana's contract when he arrived from Everton in 2024.

That has remained the case here, with the West Midlands club merely stating that he had penned a "new contract".

A statement on X read: "Aston Villa is delighted to announce that Amadou Onana has signed a new contract with the club.

"The midfielder joined Villa from Everton in 2024 and has since played a key role in many of the club’s most memorable European nights.

"The Belgium international has made more than 70 appearances in claret and blue, scoring seven goals and establishing himself as an influential presence in the heart of midfield.

"Currently recovering well from knee surgery, Onana remains an important part of Unai Emery’s squad as the club continues to compete at the highest level both domestically and in Europe."

To many more, with this man ? https://t.co/JZg7JPvoy8 — Aston Villa (@AstonVilla) November 18, 2026

Who will be next Aston Villa player to sign new contract?

There are expected to be more Aston Villa contract renewals in due course.

Tyrone Mings, Ross Barkley and Emiliano Buendia have deals that expire at the end of the season, so it is logical to anticipate developments on that front.

Villa already have 14 first-team squad members that are on contracts until 2030 or later.