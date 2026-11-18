Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Spurs are 11th in the Premier League table, picking up 12 points from their first 10 matches.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Ipswich, who occupy 14th position in the division.
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)
An ankle injury sustained in training has sidelined Mudryk since the start of September, but the attacker could make his return against Ipswich.
Xavi Simons
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.
Wilson Odobert
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.
Savio
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)
Savio has recently been sidelined with a muscular problem, but the attacker could be back in the squad for the clash with Ipswich.
Lucas Bergvall
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)
Bergvall has recently been sidelined for Tottenham due to a knee injury, but the midfielder could be back in the squad against Ipswich.
Mathys Tel
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)
Tel is regarded as a major doubt due to the ankle injury that he sustained against Leeds United before the international break; Head coach Roberto de Zerbi will issue an update during his pre-match press conference.
TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST
Tottenham have no players suspended for this match.