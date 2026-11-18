Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs are 11th in the Premier League table, picking up 12 points from their first 10 matches.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Ipswich, who occupy 14th position in the division.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)

An ankle injury sustained in training has sidelined Mudryk since the start of September, but the attacker could make his return against Ipswich.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

Savio

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Savio has recently been sidelined with a muscular problem, but the attacker could be back in the squad for the clash with Ipswich.

Lucas Bergvall

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Bergvall has recently been sidelined for Tottenham due to a knee injury, but the midfielder could be back in the squad against Ipswich.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Ipswich Town)

Tel is regarded as a major doubt due to the ankle injury that he sustained against Leeds United before the international break; Head coach Roberto de Zerbi will issue an update during his pre-match press conference.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for this match.