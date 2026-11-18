Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign with a clash against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table, five points clear of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture against Newcastle, who sit 12th in England's top flight.

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Brentford)

Saka sustained a severe quad injury during Arsenal's 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayern Munich, and the England international is not expected back until early December.

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Zubimendi faces an assessment ahead of the Premier League clash with Newcastle, having suffered a hamstring injury during Spain's clash with England.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Return date: November 24 (vs. Borussia Dortmund)

Dowman will again be suspended on Saturday following his red card in the recent EFL Cup clash with Fleetwood Town, but his domestic ban will end after this contest.