Lacking game time at Barcelona, Alejandro Balde is looking for a way out in January, with Paris Saint-Germain only just appearing in the picture.

Alejandro Balde is set to be one of the talking points of the winter transfer window. Struggling at Barcelona, where his game time has fallen considerably, the 23-year-old left-back is considering leaving to find a bigger role elsewhere.

His record this season is particularly meagre, with five appearances and only 124 minutes played. It is a situation that contrasts sharply with the status the Spaniard enjoyed in Catalonia until very recently.

According to the latest information from Spain and Italy, several clubs are following his situation. Juventus are considering a loan, while Monaco are eyeing a bigger move. Now Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have also entered the fray.

Manchester United plotting January move for Alejandro Balde

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Manchester United are reportedly going all out to sign Balde in January.

According to TEAMtalk, the club’s recruitment department believes the left-back has a high ceiling and Barcelona are open to a loan, which would allow Manchester United to assess him before committing to a permanent deal.

The same report says Balde is willing to move to the Premier League and that his relationship with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is ‘completely broken and glacial’.

Fabrizio Romano has described the chance of a January exit as ‘serious and concrete’, adding that Balde is ‘genuinely ready to consider leaving’ and exploring options with his agent, Jorge Mendes. Manchester United were interested in the summer but did not proceed, with Balde considered too expensive for a left-back, in talks said to have involved a fee of €50m-€55m (£42.5m-£46.5m) and a net salary of more than €5m (£4.3m).

Why Paris Saint-Germain want to sign Alejandro Balde

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Valued at around €40m (£34m), the Barcelona player represents a market opportunity for Paris Saint-Germain. At 23, Balde already has significant experience at the highest level and still has room for improvement.

Quick and explosive, he fits the profile of a modern full-back and offers better guarantees than Lucas Digne, the disappointing summer signing. His ability to get in behind and create overloads would give Luis Enrique’s team another attacking dimension, and the move could also be a fresh start for a player who has lost confidence and continuity at Barcelona, not least because Luis Enrique rotates his starting line-up heavily.

The main obstacle is Nuno Mendes, who owns the left-back position at Paris Saint-Germain and is one of the best players in the world in that role, if not the best.

At 24, the Portuguese is a major part of the club’s project, and the left-footed Balde cannot play on the right side of defence, unless the manager comes up with something.

Luis Enrique also generally prefers a right-footed winger on the left, so Paris Saint-Germain could sign an excellent player without offering him a lasting prospect of starting, with a real risk of frustration.