Moises Caicedo has remained as an injury doubt for Chelsea's Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Despite Xabi Alonso acknowledging that the midfielder was carrying a fitness issue into the game at Sunderland before the November international break, Caicedo played the full 90 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Prior to representing his country across two matches, the Blues star himself admitted that he was not fully fit, yet intended to feature in both games.

As well as playing 84 minutes against Costa Rica at the weekend, Caicedo featured for 45 minutes versus Bolivia on Tuesday night.

However, it has since been revealed that the 25-year-old requested to be withdrawn at half time.

© Iconsport / ANP

Chelsea star Caicedo makes fitness admission after Ecuador game

Speaking to reporter Johanna Calderon after the Bolivia match, Caicedo suggested that he did not want to risk his fitness in the second half.

In an video posted on X, he said: "I wasn’t feeling too well, so I asked to come off.

"I have another commitment with my club, so I’m trying to get there as soon as possible and recover."

© Imago / Sportimage

Why Caicedo is unlikely to start for Chelsea against Leeds

Not only does Caicedo now face a long-haul flight from Ecuador, he is giving up five hours of recovery due to the time difference between Guayaquil and London.

When you factor in tiredness to add to the injury issue that he is currently trying to protect, Caicedo should not be starting the game with Leeds.

Jordan Henderson was not called up by England, whereas Romeo Lavia played on Sunday night having missed Belgium's first of two UEFA Nations game during the international break.

Starting that pair and having Caicedo on the substitutes' bench is the only scenario that makes sense for Alonso.