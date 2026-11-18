Mauricio Pochettino is preparing to make several changes to his Manchester United squad, with the defence expected to be a major priority over the coming transfer windows.

Noussair Mazraoui is among those whose long-term future at Old Trafford remains uncertain, despite previously being highly regarded by the club.

The Argentine is keen to assess the Morocco international in person before deciding whether to make a new contract a priority.

Noussair Mazraoui facing pivotal Man Utd contract decision

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Mazraoui is attracting interest from clubs in both Italy and Saudi Arabia, but Pochettino wants to take a closer look at the right-back over the coming weeks before reaching a verdict on his future, according to new reports.

The 29-year-old is contracted to United until the summer of 2028, with the club also holding an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Consequently, neither party is in immediate danger of running out of time to agree fresh terms, and there is no urgency to conclude negotiations.

However, Mazraoui has endured an injury-disrupted start to the campaign, making just five Premier League appearances so far.

United are understood to be planning a 'defensive overhaul' across the next few transfer windows, although the former Bayern Munich defender could avoid the significant changes expected elsewhere in the backline.

His versatility is a major asset, having featured at right-back, left-back and centre-back, while he remains viewed as a potentially important part of the project at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Mazraoui will need to impress Pochettino before the manager decides whether to commit to him for the longer term.

Poch needs to overhaul the entire United defence

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United's defensive problems have plagued the club for several seasons, and simply making one or two adjustments is unlikely to provide the necessary solution.

Pochettino, therefore, needs to take a wider view of the backline, with multiple additions potentially required across the defensive positions.

Left-back should be a particularly important area of focus, while further reinforcements at centre-back and right-back could also be needed depending on who survives the anticipated overhaul.

Mazraoui's ability to cover several positions could make him a useful squad member, but his injury record and contract situation mean that his future cannot be taken for granted.

Ultimately, Pochettino must establish which defenders can form part of his long-term plans before United commit significant resources to rebuilding their defence.