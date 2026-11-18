Arsenal could face imminent disappointment in their pursuit of AFC Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi, with David Ornstein providing an update on the 19-year-old's future.

The Gunners have been monitoring the Frenchman after his impressive performances, but a move for him in the January transfer window is now looking increasingly unlikely.

Ornstein has also suggested that Kroupi could favour a move away from the Premier League when he eventually leaves the Vitality Stadium.

What has David Ornstein said about Eli Junior Kroupi's future?

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In a recent The Athletic Q&A, Ornstein downplayed the prospect of the Cherries sanctioning a January departure, saying the club has little financial incentive to sell midway through the campaign.

The forward is under contract until 2030, meaning the Cherries are in a strong negotiating position and can afford to wait until the summer before considering significant offers.

Ornstein also highlighted that Kroupi only made his first appearance of the season on October 25th after an injury lay-off, with Bournemouth keen to benefit from his contributions during the remainder of the campaign.

Perhaps more significantly for Arsenal, the ever-reliable journalist suggested that the teenager could prefer a move abroad rather than another Premier League club.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have both been heavily linked, with Ornstein indicating that the information available to him points towards those destinations being more likely than a move within England.

He did acknowledge that an exceptional financial offer from a Premier League club could change the situation, but his expectation is that Bournemouth would be more receptive to a sale next summer.

Arsenal may have to look elsewhere in January

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Ornstein's update represents a significant complication for Arsenal, who could now need to explore alternative attacking targets if they want to strengthen in January.

Kroupi's contract situation means Bournemouth have little reason to entertain offers, while the player's reported preference for moving abroad further weakens the Gunners' position.

Antonio Nusa could therefore become a more realistic alternative for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The RB Leipzig winger is another young attacking talent attracting Premier League interest, with Arsenal previously linked alongside Tottenham and reportedly confident of competing for his signature.

Nusa would not necessarily provide the same centre-forward option as Kroupi, but his ability to operate out wide could address another area where Arsenal need greater depth.

Ultimately, Kroupi remains an exciting long-term target, but the combination of Bournemouth's stance and his apparent preference for a move abroad suggests Arsenal may have to be patient or turn their attention elsewhere in January.