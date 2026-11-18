JJ Gabriel has posted a farewell message to Manchester United fans ahead of his impending switch to Real Madrid.

Mauricio Pochettino has not taken charge of a single training session as head coach of the club, but one of his first tasks will be to deal with the fallout of a damaging exit.

Teenager Gabriel revealed in September that he wished to move away from Old Trafford, and while he was registered with the club until the end of the season, that would not prevent him from moving to a club in the European Union once he turned 16.

A number of sides were reported to be interested in signing him, but Real Madrid have seemingly won the race for his signature.

Gabriel has confirmed his exit from United in a farewell video message posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday.

??? JJ Gabriel: “Goodbye and thank you, Man United”. https://t.co/5uXeBLHIcX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 17, 2026

JJ Gabriel Man United exit: Do Red Devils deserve criticism?

Though there have been many reasons to be critical of United's approach to their young stars, it would be harsh to reprimand them over losing Gabriel.

It was reported earlier this year that the teenager and his entourage were disappointed about the pathway into first-team football, but the youngster only turned 16 on October 6.

Perhaps Gabriel believed he should have been fast-tracked into the XI like Lamine Yamal was at Barcelona and Spain, but the Baca winger's progression into senior football was anomalous.

It should also be noted that he will have to battle against the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, Endrick and Yan Diomande for a place in Real Madrid's team, so it remains to be seen if he is given the minutes he desires.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo/Alamy

Man United transfer news: Does JJ Gabriel exit damage club's image?

Though United have not necessarily conducted themselves poorly in regard to Gabriel's exit, the saga may have an unfortunate impact on their image as a fruitful hub for young talent.

United are currently engulfed in a relegation battle in the Premier League, and the atmosphere at Old Trafford has arguably never been more toxic.

The failures of the team on the pitch and the chaos behind the scenes may deter younger talents from joining United in the future, though the club's hierarchy will hope that Pochettino can restore the club's place as a premier destination.