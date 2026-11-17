Fluminense will be looking to make it three consecutive victories in the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A when they travel to MorumBIS to face Sao Paulo on Friday.

The hosts sit 10th in the Brasileiro Serie A table with 44 points from 34 matches, while Fluminense occupy fourth place with 57 points, three behind Cruzeiro.

Match preview

The Tricolour head into this encounter on the back of a frustrating goalless draw at home against 10-man Corinthians, a result that extended their winless run to three matches.

Dorival Junior's side had previously suffered a 3-2 defeat to Bahia before drawing 1-1 with Mirassol, meaning they have managed just two victories in their last seven matches.

Sao Paulo have won 12 and lost 14 of their 34 league fixtures this season, scoring 39 goals and conceding the same number, suggesting that any progress on last season has been marginal, at best.

Their home form has been considerably stronger, with 10 victories and four draws from 17 matches, while they have conceded just 13 goals on their own turf.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pera Photo Press

Fluminense, in contrast, have maintained a similar level of performance to last season, although they have an excellent opportunity to climb into third place with just four games remaining.

While they have not been particularly convincing on the road, Flu have managed only four away victories all season, suffering seven defeats and conceding 25 goals.

After losing three consecutive matches, Fluminense have shown signs of recovery in recent weeks, claiming victories over the likes of Internacional and Vitoria.

They have also enjoyed the upper hand in their previous two meetings with Sao Paulo, winning both comprehensively, including a resounding 6-0 triumph in November 2025.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

Team News

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Junior will be without Luciano, Ferreirinha and Newton, with all three players suspended for this encounter.

Right-back Aurelio Buta has undergone surgery on his right knee to repair a meniscus injury and will play no further part this season.

Sabino has also undergone surgery to address a knee cartilage problem after recently suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear.

For Fluminense, John Kennedy remains a long-term absentee, while Alisson and Matheus Martinelli are also on the treatment table.

Martinelli and Wesley Nata have returned to training, with the former in the final stages of his recovery after resuming ball work last week.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Rafael Toloi, Arboleda, Osorio; Pedro Lima, Djhordney, Bobadilla, Lucas, Iago; Artur, Calleri.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Rene, Juan Pablo Freytes, Silva, Guga; Nonato, Hercules; Soteldo, Acosta, Canobbio; Hulk

We say: Sao Paulo 1-2 Fluminense

Sao Paulo are winless in their last three matches and will need a strong performance on home soil to overcome a Fluminense side brimming with confidence after back-to-back victories.

The hosts have also failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six meetings with Fluminense, and we expect the visitors to capitalise on that vulnerability and take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.