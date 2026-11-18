Liverpool want to sign Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, who is seen as an alternative to Lamine Camara, the newest report has claimed.

The Merseysiders are preparing to take on rivals Manchester United on Sunday, and victory will be key for the club's pursuit of a place in Premier League's top four.

If Andoni Iraola's side are to get the better of the Red Devils, they will need to win the midfield battle, though that has been an area of concern for some time.

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai have often disappointed in the middle of the pitch, and that has led to calls for reinforcements.

While Liverpool have strongly been credited interest in Monaco star Camara, Anfield Watch have now claimed that the Reds also have Athletic Bilbao's Jauregizar on their list of targets.

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Mikel Jauregizar assessed: A suitable Lamine Camara alternative?

Valued at just under £21m by Transfermarkt, Jauregizar would likely not command as high a fee as Camara, which would make a January move more realistic.

The 23-year-old has only started three La Liga games this season, featuring in seven, and he has won 51% of his duels in the top flight.

Jauregizar only won 47% of his duels in the league in 2025-26, but his struggles in that regard are not shared with Camara, who has won 66% of his duels this campaign in Ligue 1.

The Monaco midfielder is also more accomplished with the ball, and he should still be seen as the premium option, either in January or the summer.

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Will Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai or Alexis Mac Allister leave?

Trey Nyoni will almost certainly become a starter in the next few years, and signing another midfielder would pose a problem in terms of guaranteeing playing time.

Szoboszlai and Gravenberch are contracted to Anfield until 2031 and 2032 respectively, so moving on either player would be difficult.

Alexis Mac Allister has been the Reds' best midfielder this season and has arguably been among the best performers in that role across the division, so losing him in the coming summer would weaken the squad.

Liverpool may soon be faced with a painful decision, with at least one of their established stars likely to head for the exit doors in the coming months.