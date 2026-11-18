The bottom two teams in Ligue 1 will kick off matchday 11 of the campaign Friday as Troyes welcome Le Havre to Stade de l’Aube

Heading into this match, Troyes are 17th in the table after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, putting them six points above the Normandy club, who lost their last league fixture 2-0 at home to Lorient.

Match preview

Some improved results of late have brought Troyes back within reach of Ligue 1 safety after 10 matchdays in the top flight.

After losing five successive matches in this competition, Stephane Dumont has seen his side earn points in two of their last three contests.

One of the biggest improvements has been their poise at the back, as they have collected two clean sheets in their last three league fixtures after conceding multiple goals in five straight games.

While their defensive game is much improved, they are still struggling to create many scoring opportunities, sitting dead last in the league for big chances so far.

On Friday, they can claim consecutive Ligue 1 triumphs at Stade de l’Aube for the first time since March-April 2022, after beating Le Mans on Halloween (2-0).

ESTAC have won three of their last four home meetings with Le Havre, all in Ligue 2, and have lost just one of their last five games against them.

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

It is an urgent time for Le Havre, who enter this matchday six points back of Ligue 1 safety and are the only side yet to win this season.

The club have said that this is an emergency situation and, as such, appointed Valerien Ismael as the new manager in hopes of getting out of the relegation zone.

The well-travelled coach, who was born in Strasbourg, has a reputation for turning clubs around quickly, taking Barnsley from a team near the bottom of the Championship to a playoff position by the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Ismael has a big job ahead of him, to transform a side in Le Havre, who have given up the joint-second-most goals in Ligue 1 thus far (22).

He takes over a team that have suffered six consecutive defeats in this competition, while earning just one point away from home this season.

While they have not fared well against Troyes of late, Le Ciel et Marine are unbeaten against them in Ligue 1 this century, winning that last meeting in Normandy in 2003 (1-0).

Troyes Ligue 1 form:

Le Havre Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Loic Cousin

Due to an ankle injury, Troyes are expected to be without Anis Ouzenadji on Friday, and Yacouba Kone is dealing with a sore knee.

From matchday nine to 10, we saw two new faces in their starting 11, with Ismael Boura and Kandet Diawara replacing Paolo Gozzi and Timothe Nkada, while Hillel Konate got the start between the sticks yet again.

As for Le Havre, Rassoul Ndiaye and Elias Jelert are doubtful because of leg injuries, while Timothee Pembele is dealing with adductor pain and unlikely to feature.

Lionel Mpasi and Felix Mambimbi are out with Achilles tendon ruptures, while Stephan Zagadou is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear.

Troyes possible starting lineup:

Konate; Maronnier, Monfray, Diaz, Boura; Mille, Karim, Diop; Le Douaron, Ripart, Nkada

Le Havre possible starting lineup:

Bodart; Sasso, Koffi, Touba; Ouziad, Ebonog, Mwanga, Richardson; Fofana, Samatta; Maja

We say: Troyes 0-1 Le Havre

Ismael has a reputation for elevating his teams quickly, and against a Troyes side that are not terribly potent in front of goal, we believe the Normandy club will catch a break and pull out a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.