Liverpool have reportedly entered the race with Barcelona to sign a Brazilian gem, with the future of Virgil van Dijk still unresolved. The Dutch defender’s contract runs until the end of the season and he has yet to reach an agreement over an extension, while Liverpool are monitoring the market.

While the January transfer window is yet to open, Liverpool are facing a dilemma behind the scenes. With his contract running until the end of the season, Van Dijk has no renewal agreement in progress and can sign a pre-contract agreement from January.

Liverpool join Barcelona in race for Arthur Dias

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

With the situation of the Dutch defender unresolved, Liverpool have entered the race with Barcelona to sign a Brazilian gem.

According to Sports Illustrated, Liverpool have sent scouts to follow the rise of Arthur Dias closely and are now assessing the possibility of buying him from Athletico Paranaense. The 19-year-old defender is one of the breakout stars of Brazilian football in 2026 and is being watched by several European clubs.

Barcelona’s interest in Arthur Dias is long-standing, as being left-footed and comfortable playing out from the back are qualities missing from manager Hansi Flick’s squad. Van Dijk, who is right-footed but also plays on the left side of central defence, would leave a gap for Liverpool to fill should he depart.

The Brazilian centre-back has a contract until December 2028 and has already seen a Tottenham Hotspur offer of £18m (€21m) rejected by Athletico Paranaense. The club’s board believes Arthur Dias should only be released for an offer of at least £25.5m (€30m) because of his high potential.

So far, Liverpool have made no formal approach to Athletico Paranaense for the young defender, but the competition is not limited to Barcelona.

Clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also monitoring Arthur Dias, who gained international visibility with his first two call-ups to the Brazil national team in the post-World Cup international breaks.

Van Dijk future unresolved at Liverpool

© Iconsport / Cody Froggatt / Sportimage

Brazilian aside, Liverpool’s number four has no guaranteed future at Anfield. Despite his idol status and undisputed place in the starting line-up under manager Andoni Iraola, Van Dijk has no advanced talks with the club’s directors over his stay, with moves towards an extension expected to gather pace at the turn of the year.

The captain himself admitted in a recent interview that he plans to stay at Liverpool, but has no news on his situation.

The Spanish manager is in favour of Van Dijk staying, as the Dutchman is not only a leadership figure in the dressing room but also a pillar of the defensive system, having won 75% of his duels in this season’s Premier League.

In that context, AC Milan have emerged as one of the clubs interested in the 35-year-old defender. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan owner Gerry Cardinale is an admirer of the Dutchman and believes he can make a difference to Ruben Amorim’s project through his experience and technical quality.