Liverpool have taken a significant step towards securing Alexis Mac Allister's long-term future by opening contract negotiations with the midfielder.

The Argentina international has been keen to extend his stay at Anfield, but there had been growing frustration over the lack of progress.

However, fresh claims suggest the Reds have finally changed their stance and begun discussions over a new deal.

Liverpool begin Alexis Mac Allister contract talks

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

According to reliable Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo (via Sport Witness), Liverpool have opened negotiations with Mac Allister over a contract extension.

The 27-year-old's current agreement runs until June 2028, meaning the Reds have made an early move to keep him at Anfield beyond that date.

There is no agreement in place yet, and Merlo has not disclosed any proposed salary or contract length, although the coming weeks could provide a clearer indication of whether both parties can reach a compromise.

The development represents a change from the situation described by Mac Allister's father and agent, Carlos, who told ESPN Brazil just days ago that Liverpool had not started negotiations.

The long-serving star has also previously voiced his disappointment at the lack of an offer, admitting in September that he was "very, very sad" about the situation, particularly after teammates Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai had been offered new contracts.

More recently, Mac Allister attempted to reassure supporters, expressing hope that the club's board would reconsider its position.

Why have Liverpool changed their mind over Mac Allister?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool's reported change of heart could reflect Mac Allister's importance to Andoni Iraola's plans, with the £55m enforcer continuing to receive regular opportunities.

Starting eight of the Reds' ten Premier League matches and three of their four Champions League fixtures, he remains a prominent part of the team's midfield setup.

That level of involvement makes it difficult to justify allowing uncertainty over his future to continue, particularly when he has consistently indicated a desire to remain at Anfield.

There is still work to do before an agreement is reached, but opening discussions is an encouraging development for Liverpool.

Mac Allister has made his feelings clear, and the club now appears to be responding. Keeping an established midfielder of his importance could prove a sensible decision as Iraola continues shaping his squad.