Barcelona’s winter transfer window is becoming seriously complicated, with sporting director Deco reportedly forced to abandon a second defensive target after Jonathan Tah. Hansi Flick has clearly expressed his desire for defensive reinforcements, but the priority deals appear difficult to complete.

La Liga leaders Barcelona have seen their lead over Real Madrid shrink in recent weeks, with Jose Mourinho’s side now only three points behind after 12 games.

Barcelona’s winter defensive search hits trouble

© Iconsport / Javier Borrego/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

The title race is expected to be fiercely contested this season and the Catalans will need reinforcements to achieve their objectives. The stated winter priority is to sign a centre-back, but finding the perfect profile, at the right price, is no easy task.

Deco and Barcelona’s hierarchy have positioned themselves for Alessandro Bastoni, among others, but the chances of completing his arrival are slim. In recent days, the Tah option has also closed, as Bayern Munich have no intention of letting him leave. Now another deal can be forgotten about at Barcelona, the one leading to Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol will not join Rodri at Barcelona this winter

© Imago / NurPhoto

According to information gathered by AS, the Manchester City defender matched the profile Barcelona are looking for, namely a centre-back capable of playing at left-back.

The problem is that the Croatia international has extended his contract with Manchester City until 2031 and a transfer ‘seems impossible’, the Spanish outlet reports.

Possible financial or sporting sanctions threatening Manchester City could have eventually unblocked the situation, but nothing will be announced before 2027. The Catalans therefore find themselves somewhat in an impasse, and signing the two or three priority defensive targets is becoming seriously complicated.

Barcelona’s hierarchy will probably have to aim a little lower, particularly as the budget is far from unlimited in Catalonia. The sale of Alejandro Balde, reportedly set to leave, could however swell the winter transfer budget.