Chelsea have been handed a double injury boost ahead after Emiliano Martinez and Aaron Anselmino both represented Argentina on Tuesday night.

Martinez and Anselmino were called up by Lionel Scaloni despite spending weeks and months on the sidelines.

While goalkeeper Martinez had been unavailable with a fractured jaw since October 17, Anselmino has not played any competitive minutes for Chelsea in 2026-27 due to a hamstring injury.

However, the pair featured as Argentina cruised to a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica in Cordoba.

© Iconsport / SPI

Chelsea duo Martinez, Anselmino make injury returns for Argentina

Starting between the sticks wearing a protective mask, Martinez played the full 90 minutes, albeit only having to make two saves during a one-sided contest.

Meanwhile, Anselmino was introduced as a 71st-minute substitute as the former world champions saw out the win.

Anselmino's outing - his first for Argentina - is particularly notable because it is his first since a 29-minute appearance in a pre-season friendly versus Johor DT on August 9.

© Imago / RHR-Foto

What next for Martinez, Anselmino at Chelsea?

When Moises Caicedo has provided a further fitness concern for Xabi Alonso, having Martinez and Anselmino come through unscathed for Argentina is a welcome boost.

Alonso must now decide whether to retain Mike Penders for Saturday's Premier League game with Leeds United or hand an immediate recall to Martinez.

Given the time difference and Penders having largely impressed in his absence, Martinez may expect to be named on the substitutes' bench.

Although it is possible that Anselmino will not feature in Chelsea's squad versus Leeds, Alonso requires an extra central-defensive option due to Maxence Lacroix being expected to be sidelined until January.

Realistically, the 21-year-old could be handed a start for the Blues' Under-21s ranks before coming into contention for the first team.