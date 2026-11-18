Bruno Fernandes helped Portugal record a 3-2 victory over Wales in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night, with the Manchester United captain in strong form.

The attacker actually made the breakthrough in the Nations League clash, scoring in the 11th minute, but Portugal ultimately had to come from 2-1 behind to triumph.

Portugal comfortably secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Nations League courtesy of their first-placed finish in Group 4 of League A on 15 points.

Fernandes' attention will now switch back to club affairs, as he looks to help Man United beat Liverpool on Sunday in what will be Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge of the Red Devils.

The 32-year-old should be in a good place entering that match given his strong performance for the national side on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes scored his 30th goal for Portugal on his 99th appearance. ?? His game by numbers vs. Wales: 89 minutes played 80 touches 56/67 successful passes 15 passes into final third 4/5 duels won 4/7 accurate long balls 3 tackles 2 chances created 2 clearances 2x possessions won 1/1 shots on target 1 goal MOTM performance. ⭐️ — Squawka (@Squawka) November 18, 2026

What did Portuguese media say about Fernandes' performance?

As expected, the Portuguese media were full of praise for Fernandes after the Wales game.

PortuGOAL said that Fernandes put in a "captain's performance" against Wales, with the Man United star impressing from both an offensive and defensive point of view, and he was handed an overall rating of 8/10.

ZeroZero called Fernandes "decisive" and praised the attacker for helping Portugal to navigate their way through the latter stages after being reduced to 10 men; he was handed a rating of 7.8/10.

A Bola focused on Fernandes' stunning goal in the early stages and also praised his passing ability, having set up chances for both Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Ramos.

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

How has Fernandes performed for Man United this season?

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a tough campaign for Man United, who currently sit down in 18th spot in the Premier League table.

Fernandes has been far from his best for most of the campaign, but he has still managed to come up with six goals and three assists in 14 appearances for the club this term.

There is currently speculation surrounding Fernandes' future at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese allegedly turning down the latest offer from Man United to renew his contract.

Fernandes is allegedly waiting to see what direction the club move in under Pochettino before making any firm decisions on his future with the 20-time English champions.