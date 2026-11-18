Max Dowman, who turns 17 soon, has already made history in the Premier League, the Champions League and for England

It seems that every piece of news about Max Dowman starts the same way: the young Arsenal player has broken another record. At 16, the Englishman has already been the youngest player to score in the Premier League, to play in the Champions League and to win the English league title.

This week, he added two more marks to the list: he became the youngest player to represent the England Under-21s and, three days later, the youngest to score for the side, surpassing records that belonged to Jude Bellingham.

The question is not only how many more records he can break, but what makes Dowman such a special talent and how far his characteristics can take him. The combination of individual skill, ball carrying, strength to compete physically and understanding of the game helps to explain why he can already produce against much older opponents.

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A record-breaking path that began before Arsenal’s first team

Dowman was born on 31 December 2009 and joined Arsenal as a child. His progress through the youth ranks was so rapid that, at 13, he was already playing for the Under-18s. In September 2024, aged 14 years and eight months, he made his debut in the UEFA Youth League, an Under-19 competition, and became the youngest scorer in the history of the tournament.

The midfielder began training with the first team at 14 and took part in the 2025 pre-season. In August of that year, aged 15 years and 235 days, he made his Premier League debut against Leeds United. He was the second-youngest player to appear in the competition’s history, behind only Ethan Nwaneri, his Arsenal team-mate.

In November 2025, an even more significant milestone arrived. Coming on in the 3-0 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League, Dowman became the youngest player to feature in the tournament’s history, aged 15 years and 308 days. He was also the first 15-year-old to play in the competition.

The 2025-26 season brought two more high-profile records. In March, he scored against Everton and, aged 16 years and 73 days, became the youngest scorer in Premier League history, beating James Vaughan’s mark by 197 days.

Months later, he went down in Arsenal history as the youngest player to win the Premier League. The medal came at 16 years and 144 days, when the club ended a 22-year wait for the title. In October, he received three Guinness World Records certificates for the achievements.

Now, the England Under-21s have added two more chapters. Dowman made his debut for the side against Portugal on 13 November, aged 16 years and 317 days, surpassing Bellingham’s mark as the youngest player to represent the age group. On the following Monday, he started for the first time and scored the winning goal against France, aged 16 years and 320 days. Bellingham had scored his first Under-21 goal aged 17 years and 67 days.

Max Dowman's records Records broken for Arsenal and England (born 31/12/2009) Record Age Previous holder CLUB Youngest scorer in the Premier League Arsenal vs. Everton, 14/03/2026 16y 73d James Vaughan Youngest Premier League champion 2025-26 season 16y 144d Phil Foden Youngest starter in the Premier League Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 24/05/2026 16y 144d n/a Youngest player in the Champions League Slavia Prague vs. Arsenal, 04/11/2025 15y 308d Youssoufa Moukoko Youngest starter in Arsenal history Arsenal vs. Brighton, Carabao Cup, 29/10/2025 15y 302d Jack Porter Youngest scorer for Arsenal Arsenal vs. Everton, 14/03/2026 16y 73d Cesc Fabregas ENGLAND Youngest to play for the Under-21s England vs. Portugal, 13/11/2026 16y 317d Jude Bellingham Youngest to score for the Under-21s England 3-2 France, 16/11/2026 16y 320d Jude Bellingham Youngest to score for the Under-19s 15/11/2025 15y 319d n/a Youngest to play for the Under-17s September 2024 14y 248d Nathaniel Chalobah Next target If he scores for the senior England team before 12/11/2027, Dowman will surpass Wayne Rooney (17 years and 317 days, in 2003) as the youngest scorer for England. Age in years (y) and days (d) on the date of each record. n/a = previous holder not confirmed by an official source. Data up to 17/11/2026. Sources: Arsenal, Premier League, ESPN and TNT Sports

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What makes Dowman so special?

Dowman’s main characteristic is his ability to carry the ball and beat opponents. He finds it easy to receive under pressure, shield possession with his body and change direction in tight spaces. He does not rely on straight-line speed alone: he uses feints, changes of pace and short movements to unbalance defenders.

Dowman already had a physique that allowed him to compete with older players, but he has also developed an intelligent way of using his body to protect the ball. That explains why he does not seem so intimidated when facing professional defenders.

Left-footed, he usually plays on the right, from where he can cut inside and use his dominant foot. The position also allows him to receive wide, draw the opposing full-back and choose between accelerating towards the box, combining with a team-mate or finding a pass inside. His ball control and ability to change the direction of play make him a particularly difficult threat to handle one-on-one.

But reducing him to a dribbling winger would ignore an important part of his repertoire. Dowman also has experience playing as an attacking midfielder and in deeper roles. In the youth ranks, he even played as a deep-lying midfielder. This variety helped him develop a broader understanding of space and the different roles on the pitch.

That versatility is an advantage for Arteta. At Arsenal, Dowman has already been used on the right and in central positions. When he receives between the lines, he can turn quickly and carry the ball towards the opposition defence. If he starts wide, he can attack the space between full-back and centre-back, moving closer to the box to shoot or take part in a combination.

There are also signs that his play without the ball matches his technical quality. In the win over France, Lee Carsley highlighted the teenager’s defensive performance, as he dropped back to intercept a pass and joined the pressing of opponents. A willingness to recover, press and take part in collective actions is an important requirement for earning a place in a side like Arteta’s.

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The potential is enormous, but development still requires care

Dowman’s rise inevitably prompts comparisons. His path recalls, in some respects, that of Nwaneri, who also made his Arsenal debut very young and had to find space in a competitive squad. Both came through the youth ranks playing in central positions, but had their first opportunities in the first team on the right.

The difference is that Dowman seems to have an even clearer ability to carry the ball at speed and beat opponents one-on-one. That does not mean it is possible to determine who will have the more successful career.

Arsenal also have reason to manage expectations. The recent episode against Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup highlighted one area of concern. After suffering a heavy challenge, the teenager reacted and was sent off, receiving a three-match ban. Arteta criticised the player publicly and said professional football is not an environment protected from provocation and the consequences of one’s own actions.

There is also the question of workload. A player who starts playing professional matches so early needs physical and emotional support. Arsenal have recent experience of integrating young players such as Saka, Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, but each athlete has his own process.

His first professional contract will be signed when he turns 17 on 31 December, after he agreed a pre-contract with Arsenal in January. The decision to stay at the club is important for the continuity of a development that has been closely monitored since the youth ranks.

The path to the senior England team is also open, but does not need to be taken immediately. Bellingham, who lost the Under-21 records to Dowman, played only four matches at that level before being promoted to the senior team.

For now, the best way to assess Dowman is to look at what he can already do, without turning every record into a career prediction. The rest depends on development, opportunities and careful management.