Athletic Bilbao will be bidding to continue their strong run of form when they resume their La Liga campaign at home to Espanyol on Friday night.

The Lions have won three and drawn one of their last four matches in all competitions, while Espanyol have managed to pick up four points from their last two La Liga fixtures.

Match preview

Athletic have a record of four wins, four draws and three defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with 16 points leaving them in seventh spot in the La Liga table.

The Basque outfit entered the international break off the back of a 1-1 draw with Osasuna, but they have managed to pick up seven points from their last three fixtures.

Edin Terzic's side also managed to progress in the Copa del Rey with a 6-1 win over Prat at the end of October, so it has been a successful period in their season, losing only one of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Athletic have won 88, drawn 42 and lost 71 of their previous 201 matches in all competitions with Espanyol, but they have actually lost the last two games between the two teams, including a 2-0 reverse in their last league fixture on May 2026.

The Lions are winless in their last three fixtures with Espanyol, but they did win three straight fixtures against the Catalan team between January 2023 and October 2024.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Espanyol entered the international break off the back of a goalless draw with Deportivo La Coruna, while their last away fixture brought a 1-0 victory over Villarreal.

The Catalan team boast a record of three wins, three draws and six defeats from their 12 matches, with 12 points leaving them in 13th spot in the division.

Eder Sarabia took charge of Espanyol at the end of October, and the immediate improvement has been obvious, claiming four points from his two league games at the helm.

Espanyol were excellent in the first half of last season and had the look of a team potentially capable of finishing in the Champions League spot, but a disappointing second half of the campaign saw them ultimately finish 11th.

The White and Blues have picked up seven points from their six away league matches this season, and they recorded a 2-1 victory over Athletic in the corresponding fixture at San Mames during the 2025-26 campaign.

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Athletic Bilbao form (all competitions):

Espanyol La Liga form:

Espanyol form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Athletic will again be missing Maroan Sannadi, Gorka Guruzeta and Unai Eguiluz through injury, while Aitor Paredes and Nico Serrano are doubts at this stage of proceedings.

Unai Simon, Aymeric Laporte and Nico Williams all featured for Spain over the international break, and the trio are set to be in the starting side on Friday night.

There could also be a return to the starting side for Oihan Sancet, while Inaki Williams is likely to keep his spot through the middle for the Basque outfit.

As for Espanyol, Roger Hinojo is available again after serving a suspension against Deportivo before the international break, but Kike Garcia, Jofre Carreras and Urko Gonzalez are expected to miss out due to injury problems.

Roberto Fernandez has scored six times in 12 appearances for the White and Blues this season, and the 24-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There could also be a return to the side for Bryan Zaragoza, who dropped down to the bench for the clash with Deportivo.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Rincon, Vivian, Laporte, Berchiche; Canales, Gerenabarrena; Berenguer, Sancet, N Williams; I Williams

Espanyol possible starting lineup:

Fortuno; El Hilali, Cabrera, Hartman; Dolan, Exposito, Lozano, Hinojo; Calatrava; Zaragoza, Fernandez

We say: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Espanyol

Espanyol are capable of making this a tricky match for Athletic, but we are expecting the Basque outfit to gather a valuable three points on Friday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.