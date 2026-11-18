The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals will take place in March 2027.

The draw for the final eight will take place on November 20, 2026, where it will be decided which teams will face off against each other for a spot in the semi-finals.

Here, Sports Mole runs through all of the details surrounding next year's matches, including dates, fixtures and how each of the eight teams booked a spot in the quarter-finals.

When will the Nations League quarter-finals take place?

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The first legs of the respective last-eight contests will take place between March 25 and March 27, 2027, with the second legs occurring between March 28 and March 30, 2027.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 Nations League will take place at 11am UK time on November 20 at UEFA's headquarters.

Finishing first in the section means that home advantage is gained for the second leg, while the winners of each group will take on a runner-up from another section.

Which teams have qualified for the Nations League quarter-finals?

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France, Germany, England and Portugal have been the group winners, with Belgium, Netherlands, Spain and Norway qualifying as runners-up in each section.

Portugal are the holders of the Nations League trophy and also the most successful side in the history of the competition, having won it twice (2019 and 2025).

Spain (2023) and France (2021) have also won the tournament.

Germany, England, Belgium, Netherlands and Norway could become first-time winners of the Nations League in 2026-27, with the final set to take place in June 2027.

How did each team qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals?

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France

France finished first in Group A1 to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament, claiming 13 points from their six matches, boasting a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat.

Belgium

Belgium were second in Group A2, one point behind the section winners France, having claimed 12 points from their six games, boasting a record of four wins and two defeats from six games.

Germany

Germany finished at the top of Group A2 with 11 points from six matches. Incredibly, each of Germany, Netherlands and Greece had 11 points from six games, but Germany finished at the summit on UEFA''s head-to-head goal difference tiebreaker.

Netherlands

Netherlands managed to sneak second spot in Group A2 ahead of Greece on overall goal difference, with Xavi's team finishing with a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat from six matches.

England

England spectacularly secured first position in Group A3 courtesy of their standout 3-2 success over Spain in Madrid on Sunday night; the Three Lions won five and lost one of their six games to collect 15 points, and they ultimately had a better overall goal difference.

Spain

Spain were bumped back down to second spot in Group A3 due to their loss to England; the reverse to the Three Lions proved to be their first defeat in 90 minutes since March 2024.

Portugal

Portugal finished at the top of Group A4, boasting 15 points from their six matches, in order to comfortably secure a position in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Norway

Norway managed to sneak into second spot in Group A4 ahead of Denmark on the final matchday, recording a 3-2 success over the Danes, which gave them the advance in the head-to-head tiebreaker.