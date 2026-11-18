Chelsea are back in Premier League action against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League table, picking up 16 points from their opening 10 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Leeds, who are ninth in the division on 14 points from 10 games.

Maxence Lacroix

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Lacroix is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen when he will be available for selection once again; an update from Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is expected before the end of the week.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Hato has recently been sidelined due to a back injury, and the defender remains a major doubt for the contest with Leeds this weekend.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Pedro has recently been sidelined due to a thigh injury, but there is a slight chance that the attacker could be back for the contest with Leeds.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Caicedo is regarded as a minor doubt for this match due to an issue that he sustained while playing for Ecuador during the international break.

© Imago / Chelsea midfielder Reece James in August 2026.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)

James recently underwent an operation on a knee injury, and the Englishman is not expected to be available for selection until the start of 2027.

Jamie Gittens

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Gittens picked up an ankle injury with England's Under-21s during the last international break, but a return against Leeds is regarded as a possibility.

Josh Acheampong

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)

Acheampong missed the clash with Sunderland due to a knock, but he is expected to be available for the game against Leeds on home soil.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players suspended for the clash with Leeds.