Chelsea are back in Premier League action against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues are currently fifth in the Premier League table, picking up 16 points from their opening 10 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Leeds, who are ninth in the division on 14 points from 10 games.
Maxence Lacroix
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Lacroix is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, and it remains to be seen when he will be available for selection once again; an update from Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso is expected before the end of the week.
Jorrel Hato
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)
Hato has recently been sidelined due to a back injury, and the defender remains a major doubt for the contest with Leeds this weekend.
Joao Pedro
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)
Pedro has recently been sidelined due to a thigh injury, but there is a slight chance that the attacker could be back for the contest with Leeds.
Moises Caicedo
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)
Caicedo is regarded as a minor doubt for this match due to an issue that he sustained while playing for Ecuador during the international break.
Reece James
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)
James recently underwent an operation on a knee injury, and the Englishman is not expected to be available for selection until the start of 2027.
Jamie Gittens
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)
Gittens picked up an ankle injury with England's Under-21s during the last international break, but a return against Leeds is regarded as a possibility.
Josh Acheampong
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Muscle
Possible return date: November 21 (vs. Leeds United)
Acheampong missed the clash with Sunderland due to a knock, but he is expected to be available for the game against Leeds on home soil.
CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea have no players suspended for the clash with Leeds.