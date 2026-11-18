Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari has seemingly tried to distance himself from speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

The 23-year-old is currently a key player in a Brighton side that sit in second place in the Premier League table.

However, despite the Sweden international scoring three times in nine top-flight starts during 2026-27, his contract is due to expire in the summer.

That has naturally led to a number of the Premier League's and European football's top clubs emerging as potential destinations.

Nevertheless, speaking while on international duty with Sweden, Ayari indicated that he was happy with life at the Amex Stadium.

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Ayari speaks on Brighton future

As quoted by The Standard, Ayari said: "I’m at Brighton and I’m happy where I am.

"Things are going well for me right now. Then we’ll see what’s to come."

When quizzed on Brighton's development under Fabian Hurzeler, he added: "We have a clear identity and everyone sticks to it to the letter.

"We’re like one big family. Everyone loves playing football and everyone’s having fun. That’s the main thing.

"Then everyone has fantastic qualities. And the manager has done a great job of getting the best out of everyone on the pitch."

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Will Ayari sign new Brighton contract?

Whether it is managers or players, the perception is that they will be snapped up by higher-profile clubs should they impress at Brighton.

However, this is now a club that could qualify for next season's Champions League, the assumption being that it would lead to the majority of their stars staying put.

Ayari will inevitably be offered a new Brighton contract. He is nearing four years with the Seagulls and has become a key player for Sweden during his upward career trajectory.

With regards to any interest from Man United, Ayari could look to reject any approach from the Red Devils, where he may not be first choice.