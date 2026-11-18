Manchester United could reportedly sign Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde on loan during the January transfer window without having to pay his full wages.

Balde's future remains the subject of much speculation, with the Spain international expected to leave the Catalan outfit when the winter market opens for business.

Man United were linked with the left-back over the summer but were ultimately unable to progress due to the 23-year-old's desire to remain at Camp Nou.

It has been a frustrating campaign for Balde, who has been restricted to just five appearances for Barcelona, and he has not started a single game at club level this term.

The defender has allegedly accepted that he will need to leave Barcelona in January for the sake of his career, and Man United are desperate to bring in a left-back.

© Imago / Sergio Ros

Balde is expected to leave Barcelona in January

According to RAC, Barcelona are keen to move Balde on in January in order to free up space for them to sign a centre-back.

The report claims that the La Liga champions would prefer a permanent exit, but a loan deal is also possible, with Man United not even needing to cover his full wage packet.

A partial wage contribution could potentially be accepted by Barcelona providing that enough space in their budget is made to bring in a new player.

Balde has made 173 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, scoring three goals and registering 21 assists in the process.

© Iconsport / Bagu Blanco / Pressinphoto

Man United must make Balde move in winter window

There is no getting away from the fact that it has been a frustrating campaign for Balde, but he has only just turned 23 and not too long ago was seen as one of the best full-backs in world football.

Luke Shaw's injury problems have caused a real issue for Man United at left-back this term, with Diogo Dalot finding it difficult in that area of the field.

Patrick Dorgu is now back to fitness, but the majority of his best work for the 20-time English champions has occurred in the final third of the field.

It is vital that the Red Devils address the major squad issue in the winter market, and it is important that the club do not pass up on an incredible opportunity to bring in Balde.