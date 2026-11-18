Manchester United have officially confirmed that staff members Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, Steve Holland, Craig Mawson and Jonathan Woodgate have left the club alongside Michael Carrick.
The Red Devils made the decision to sack Carrick as head coach last week, and Mauricio Pochettino has since been confirmed as his replacement.
Pochettino officially started work as Man United manager on Wednesday, with the Argentine arriving at Carrington following the completion of his duties with the USA.
Man United have confirmed that Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott and Sebastiano Pochettino have arrived alongside Pochettino.
Man United confirm Binnion, Evans, Holland, Mawson, Woodgate exits
Meanwhile, five staff members have left alongside Carrick.
"Mauricio Pochettino has officially started work as Manchester United head coach, marking the start of a dream role for the Argentinian," read a statement from Man United.
"Pochettino’s appointment was announced last Friday with an agreement he’ll begin on 18 November, once he had fulfilled his duties with the US Men’s National Team.
"Pochettino is joined at United by a team of loyal staff he has worked with at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and USA.
"Join us in welcoming Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott and Sebastiano Pochettino.
"The club can confirm the departures of Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, Steve Holland, Craig Mawson and Jonathan Woodgate alongside Michael Carrick.
"We would like to thank the group for their total commitment, dedication and professionalism, and we wish them all good luck for the future."
When will Pochettino first take charge of Man United?
Man United will continue their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, and Pochettino will be in the dug-out for the 20-time English champions.
Pochettino has taken charge of a team currently down in 18th spot in the Premier League table, picking up only eight points from their first 10 matches of the season.