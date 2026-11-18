Manchester United have officially confirmed that staff members Travis Binnion, Jonny Evans, Steve Holland, Craig Mawson and Jonathan Woodgate have left the club alongside Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils made the decision to sack Carrick as head coach last week, and Mauricio Pochettino has since been confirmed as his replacement.

Pochettino officially started work as Man United manager on Wednesday, with the Argentine arriving at Carrington following the completion of his duties with the USA.

Man United have confirmed that Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez, Alec Scott and Sebastiano Pochettino have arrived alongside Pochettino.

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Man United confirm Binnion, Evans, Holland, Mawson, Woodgate exits

Meanwhile, five staff members have left alongside Carrick.

"Mauricio Pochettino has officially started work as Manchester United head coach, marking the start of a dream role for the Argentinian," read a statement from Man United.