Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that he could potentially target USA players in the upcoming transfer windows.

Pochettino has left his role with the United States to take charge of Man United, with the Argentine now in England preparing for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

There has been a host of speculation in recent days surrounding potential USA arrivals at Man United, and here Sports Mole looks at five possible recruits for the 20-time English champions from the Stars and Stripes.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Man United need a striker due to Benjamin Sesko's ongoing injury problems, and Balogun is currently being linked with a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old has scored 32 goals and registered 13 assists in 98 appearances for Monaco, while he has a record of 13 goals in 33 caps for USA.

Balogun's career started at Arsenal, but he only managed two goals in 10 appearances for the London club's first team before leaving in search of pastures new.

The United States international has since developed into an impressive forward, and a move to Man United during the January transfer window is thought to be possible.

Alex Freeman (Villarreal, right-back)

© Iconsport / GSI/Icon Sport)

Man United will overhaul their defence in 2027, and Freeman is believed to be very much on the club's radar, with that link growing since it was confirmed that Pochettino would be arriving.

Freeman, 22, made the move to Villarreal from Orlando City in January 2026, and he has scored once in 25 appearances for the Yellow Submarine.

The right-back has now been capped on 28 occasions by the USA, and there is a belief that he could secure a move to a major club in the not too distant future.

Man United are expected to sign at least two new full-backs next year, and one of those could potentially be Freeman, who has hugely impressed since his arrival in Spain.

© Iconsport / Andy Thomas/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Man United were linked with Adams long before Pochettino arrived, with the club thought to have considered moving for the USA international during the recent transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been capped on 64 occasions by his country and has featured on 77 occasions for Bournemouth, scoring three goals and registering seven assists.

Adams has actually now made 90 career appearances in the Premier League, including his time at Leeds United, and his high-energy style has attracted a host of attention.

The midfielder's contract at Bournemouth is due to expire in June 2028, and if a new deal is not agreed by next summer, there is expected to again be a lot of focus on his future.

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McKennie has recently commented on claims that Man United could target USA players, and the 28-year-old is one of those to be linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The midfielder has experience of the Premier League, playing 19 times in the competition while on loan at Leeds United during the 2022-23 campaign.

McKennie has scored once and registered one assist in 11 appearances for Juventus this season, while he has played 73 times for his country.

The midfielder has made 241 appearances for Juventus, scoring 28 goals and registering 28 assists, and it would not be a shock to see him make the move to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pacific Press Agency

Hall has made a flying start to his senior career with the USA, scoring five times in six appearances, while the 18-year-old has 20 goals and six assists in 79 appearances for New York Red Bulls.

The teenager was on the scoresheet in both matches against Haiti ahead of Pochettino's exit, and a number of major clubs are believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation.

Should Hall continue to find the back of the net at an impressive rate, then a dream move to Man United could potentially be on the cards in the not too distant future.