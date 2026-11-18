Aston Villa have reportedly identified AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a potential winter transfer target.

Earlier on Wednesday, Villa announced that one of their current engine-room options had penned a new long-term contract.

Unai Emery is also not short of players for that position, with Boubacar Kamara, Joao Gomes, Leon Goretzka and Ross Barkley earning regular minutes.

Nevertheless, not helped by the inconsistent performances and individual mistakes of some of those aforementioned players, Villa remain off the pace in the Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, Loftus-Cheek has emerged as a possible option for the turn of the year.

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Aston Villa a 'potential destination' for Loftus-Cheek

The report alleges that Villa Park is viewed as a 'potential destination' for the former Chelsea midfielder.

Loftus-Cheek contributed 13 goals and 18 assists from his 155 appearances in a Blues shirt, but he has been at San Siro since the summer of 2023.

His stint at AC Milan can be viewed as a relative success, with 13 goals and four assists coming from 109 outings for the Italian giants.

However, the 11-cap England international's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, putting him in a position where he could leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Milan are open to cashing in on the 30-year-old in order to free up transfer funds and space on their wage bill.

Ruben Amorim's side have also won their last two matches against Inter Milan and Genoa, games which Loftus-Cheek missed through injury.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage, SPI

Why Loftus-Cheek to Aston Villa is unlikely

Despite Loftus-Cheek possessing qualities that Emery arguably lacks within his squad, a move to Villa makes little sense for the player.

Villa already have too many options in the number six, eight and 10 positions in Emery's familiar 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-1-1 formations.

Although Tammy Abraham has been linked with an exit from Villa, it seems unlikely that Loftus-Cheek would transition into a backup number nine behind Nicolas Jackson and Brian Madjo at this point of his career.