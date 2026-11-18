Manchester United have reportedly set aside funds to sign Monaco striker Folarin Balogun during the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old was one of the standout performers for the USA at the 2026 World Cup and was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer window.

Balogun also came close to joining Everton for £40m in the summer, but the proposed move collapsed after he failed a medical in the closing stages of negotiations.

A potential January departure could now be on the cards, with Man Utd reportedly keen to bring the striker to Old Trafford.

Arresting the club's rapid decline should be Mauricio Pochettino's first priority, but the manager would also be keen to bring in players of his choosing in January to strengthen key areas of the squad.

Man Utd eye move for Folarin Balogun

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Having coached Balogun at international level, the prospect of a reunion is an obvious one, while the striker's representatives are also actively exploring a potential switch from Monaco to Old Trafford.

According to Football Insider, signing a new striker is Manchester United's second priority, with Pochettino keen to strengthen other areas of the pitch first.

The Red Devils want to reinforce their defence before turning their attention to the attack, although they could pursue Balogun if funds remain available after addressing their defensive shortcomings.

Monaco are reportedly willing to offload Balogun, who has managed just one Ligue 1 goal in six appearances this season, all of which have come from the bench.

Folarin Balogun: Player in demand

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The former Arsenal striker has scored 32 goals in 98 appearances for Monaco across all competitions and could prove a smart addition for Man Utd.

The Red Devils, however, could face stiff competition from Serie A giants Juventus, who are reportedly exploring a potential swap deal involving Edon Zhegrova.

Balogun is said to be attracted by the prospect of moving to Turin, meaning United could face a significant battle for his signature if they are serious about securing his services.