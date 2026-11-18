Bayern Munich can take a lead in the race for the Bundesliga title on Friday, when they welcome FC Koln to Allianz Arena.

The hosts are level on 21 points with second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who play on Saturday, whereas Koln are 15th with nine points after nine matchweeks.

Match preview

Prior to the start of the November international break, Bayern emerged as 2-1 victors against Mainz 05, though they were wasteful in the final third, missing three of their four big chances while scoring just two of their 26 shots.

That win was their fourth in five games in all competitions, but it will be a concern that the team have only kept one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

The Bavarians have conceded 17 goals in their 16 fixtures this season, whereas they only conceded 13 times in the corresponding period in 2025-26.

Fans will hope the expected return of Vincent Kompany, who has not been in the dugout for his side's last five fixtures since collapsing on October 23, will help boost the team's performances at the back.

Bayern have drawn two of their three most recent contests at Allianz Arena, though they are yet to experience defeat at home, winning five of their seven clashes when playing as hosts.

Kompany's side have averaged five goals per game at home in the Bundesliga, while they only conceded four goals in their four league outings at Allianz Arena.

© Iconsport / Eibner-Pressefoto/Scott Coleman, Eibner-Pressefoto / Alamy

Koln were beaten 2-1 by Bayer Leverkusen on November 8 before the start of the international break, and it will concern supporters that the club have now won just one of their past eight top-flight games (W1, D4, L3).

Manager Rene Wagner will want his team to improve considerably in the final third given they have netted just twice in their last four league fixtures, blanking on two occasions.

A defeat on Friday would leave the visitors as low as 17th should Union Berlin and Schalke 04 claim three points in matchday 10, though it should be noted that only three points separate them from eighth-placed Stuttgart.

The Billy Goats' record against Bayern is predictably poor, with Wagner's side last beating their hosts in February 2011, and another loss would be their 22nd defeat in 24 meetings.

Koln's solitary victory in their five away matches this campaign came in the DFB-Pokal against Wurzburger Kickers in August, and they have since lost three games and settled for a stalemate once.

Bayern Munich Bundesliga form:

W

D

W

W

D

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

D

W

W

D

W

W

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L

W

L

D

D

L

FC Koln form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance, Tom Weller/dpa

Bayern's injuries are still extensive despite the break from football, with left-back Alphonso Davies (hamstring) and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (foot), as well as attackers Luis Diaz (hamstring) and Serge Gnabry (hamstring), among those to miss out.

Jonas Urbig will feature between the posts, while Josip Stanisic is almost certain to be stationed at left-back, with Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah set to start as centre-backs.

In the forward line, Ballon d'or-winner Harry Kane may play ahead of a supporting cast consisting of Lennart Karl, Michael Olise and Nathaniel Brown.

Koln are also dealing with several injury issues, especially in defence considering both Timo Hubers and Rav van den Berg will be absent.

Joel Schmied, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey and Tom Krauss are the likely trio to start in the visitors' back three, while the club's attacking efforts will be led by forwards Marius Bulter and Said El Mala.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Stanisic; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Karl, Olise, Brown; Kane

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Schmied, Simpson-Pusey, Krauss; Sebulonsen, Maina, Okon-Engstler, Johannesson, Sosa; Bulter, El Mala

We say: Bayern Munich 4-1 FC Koln

Bayern Munich have shown that they are far from flawless at the back in recent months, so there should be openings for Koln.

However, the Bavarians have continued to be irresistible in attack despite their injuries, and they should be able to get the better of the visitors.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.