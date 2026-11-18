The first qualified teams for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations are already known. The tournament is scheduled for 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

With four of the six qualifying matchdays played, nine of the 24 qualified nations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations are already known. Here are all the countries that have qualified.

After the three host nations, who qualify automatically although they are taking part in the qualifiers, the fourth matchday of the 2027 qualifying campaign revealed six new qualified teams on 17 November 2026.

Kenya

The co-host of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is having a very mixed qualifying campaign. Benni McCarthy’s side did snatch a good point in South Africa (2-2), but they have only two points after four matchdays and had a scare at home against modest Eritrea (1-1).

Uganda

Of the three host nations, Uganda are undoubtedly the ones having the best qualifying campaign, and the only ones to have won a match, a 1-0 victory over Libya. They are unbeaten after four matchdays and top their group ahead of Libya, Botswana and Tunisia.

Tanzania

The last of these automatically qualified nations, Tanzania have not necessarily made a strong impression. They have only two points after four matchdays, but they have just held Nigeria to a 0-0 draw, their best performance of the campaign so far.

One by one, the spots are being claimed! Here's who's qualified for #TotalEnergiesAFCON2027 after Matchday 4. ? https://t.co/uUJmkEBOVX — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 18, 2026

While waiting for the Court of Arbitration for Sport to rule on their status as 2025 champions or finalists, Senegal became the first team to secure their place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on the pitch. After a laboured start in Mozambique (1-1), Patrick Vieira’s side strung together three wins, over Ethiopia and then Sudan twice, to confirm their ticket 24 hours after their matchday four game, thanks to a favourable result for Mozambique.

Held by Benin (1-1) in their opening game, Burkina Faso, round of 16 finalists in the last two editions, then dropped no more points, beating Central African Republic and then Mauritania twice. Amir Abdou’s side needed only four matchdays to qualify.

Benin

Round of 16 finalists in 2025, Benin will be present again for the Pamoja edition. After taking a good point from their trip to Burkina Faso (1-1), Gernot Rohr’s side dictated terms to Mauritania and then Central African Republic twice to secure qualification in November 2026, following Burkina Faso’s win over Mauritania.

After reaching the quarter-finals of the previous edition, Cameroon are taking these qualifiers very seriously. Held only in Congo, David Pagou’s side beat Comoros and Namibia twice to qualify after four matchdays, following Congo’s 1-0 defeat to Comoros.

Keen to go further than the quarter-finals, the ceiling reached in the last two editions, Mali confirmed their ambitions by being the only team along with Morocco to maintain a perfect record after four matchdays. World Cup-bound Cape Verde, Liberia and Rwanda twice all fell to Anthony Da Silva’s side, who qualified thanks to these wins.

Morocco

As formidable as ever in these qualifiers, Morocco have a perfect 4/4 record, having beaten Gabon, Lesotho and then Niger twice. It was the second win over Niger, 1-0, thanks to a record-breaking goal from Abdellah Ouazane, that allowed Mohamed Ouahbi’s side to qualify.