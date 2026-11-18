Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has launched a passionate defence of Kylian Mbappe's contribution to the team, drawing a striking comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale to challenge criticism of the Frenchman's defensive work.

Mbappe has been one of Madrid's most prolific players since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024, reaching 100 goals for the Spanish giants despite their struggles to win major silverware over the past two seasons.

However, his extraordinary goalscoring record has not prevented questions being raised about his willingness to press opponents and contribute when Madrid are out of possession.

The issue has become particularly prominent under Jose Mourinho, whose demanding approach requires his players to maintain their defensive organisation.

Rudiger believes some of those expectations are misplaced, arguing that a forward of Mbappe's quality should be judged primarily on his ability to decide matches.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Athletic, the former Chelsea centre-back questioned whether it made sense to demand the same defensive responsibilities from a player who has already delivered 100 goals for Madrid.

"Should I tell Mbappe [...] to do my job? It makes no sense," Rudiger said.

The German then pointed to one of the most successful attacking partnerships in Real Madrid's history to explain his position.

Rudiger invokes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema to defend Mbappe

Rudiger believes Madrid's previous success offers an important lesson about how to accommodate outstanding attacking players.

He recalled the celebrated partnership of Ronaldo, Bale and Benzema, who spearheaded the club's attack during a period that produced four Champions League titles between 2014 and 2018.

The trio were renowned for their individual attacking qualities and ability to deliver decisive moments in major matches.

Rudiger suggested that Madrid did not achieve those successes by constantly scrutinising their forwards' defensive contributions.

He pointed to the achievements of the three players before insisting that discussion of attackers should not always revolve around their work without the ball.

His argument is particularly relevant to Mbappe, whose goals have frequently provided Madrid with a decisive advantage even when the team's collective performances have attracted criticism.

The French international has continued to deliver exceptional numbers in front of goal, although Madrid have struggled to translate his individual productivity into the trophies expected at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rudiger's comments do not suggest that Mbappe should be exempt from defensive responsibilities. Rather, the defender believes the rest of the team must find an effective balance around players whose greatest value comes in attacking positions.

The comparison with Ronaldo is especially significant given the Portuguese forward's standing at Madrid, where he scored 450 goals in 438 appearances and helped establish an era of sustained European dominance.

Mbappe has already been compared to Ronaldo following his spectacular individual performances for Madrid, but Rudiger has approached the comparison from a different perspective.

For the experienced defender, the question is how Madrid can create the conditions for their most influential attackers to flourish.

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Rudiger admits managing Real Madrid's biggest stars is a challenge

Rudiger also addressed another recurring criticism of Madrid's squad: the difficulty of managing a dressing room filled with established international stars.

The 33-year-old acknowledged that the club's collection of strong personalities can create challenges for any manager.

He referred to Rafael Benitez and Julen Lopetegui, whose spells in charge of Madrid ended prematurely, as examples of coaches who encountered similar difficulties.

"It's not a myth. That's the reality," Rudiger admitted when discussing the influence of big personalities at the club.

His comments offer an insight into the environment Mourinho has inherited since returning to Madrid during the summer.

The Portuguese manager has been tasked with restoring the club's success after two seasons without a major trophy, with Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior among the players expected to lead that recovery.

Rudiger spoke positively about Mourinho's influence, revealing that the manager had contacted him towards the end of last season to explain his plans and express his desire to keep the German at the club.

He also described a lighter side to Mourinho's personality, explaining that the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss enjoys telling jokes in the dressing room while maintaining a far more demanding approach on the training pitch.

The defender extended his support to Vinicius, who has experienced a difficult start to the season and faced increased competition for his position.

Rudiger insisted that the Brazilian continues to work hard to improve his performances and remains an important figure in Madrid's plans.

Vinicius has recently rediscovered his goalscoring form with Brazil, scoring five times across two international friendlies against Japan and Singapore.

His return presents Mourinho with another selection decision as Madrid prepare to resume their domestic campaign.

For Rudiger, however, the responsibility for restoring Madrid's success cannot rest solely on the willingness of Mbappe, Vinicius or Bellingham to defend.

His comparison with Ronaldo's celebrated attacking partnership reflects a broader conviction that Madrid must find a collective structure capable of making the most of their attacking talent.