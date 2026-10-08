Mourinho's Real Madrid control problem is hurting his defence

Real Madrid have conceded in seven of their opening eight matches of the 2026-27 season, but Jose Mourinho's defensive problem may begin much further up the pitch, where his search for the right balance between control, creativity and protection remains unresolved.

Real Madrid's 2-1 derby defeat to Atletico Madrid exposed an uncomfortable contradiction in Mourinho's squad.

Few teams in Europe possess more individual attacking and midfield talent, yet Los Blancos struggled to progress through the centre, created too little space for their forwards and repeatedly allowed Atletico to dictate the areas from which the game was played.

That performance continued a broader trend. Madrid have conceded in seven of their first eight games, but the numbers do not necessarily point to a simple problem with the back four. Mourinho's current side have already been conceding at a rate far removed from the defensive security of his first spell in Madrid.

Mourinho is still deciding how much control he is prepared to sacrifice in order to accommodate the creative players at his disposal.

Until he finds the answer, his defenders may continue to pay the price.

Mourinho's protection-control trade-off

Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni offer Mourinho his most physically secure midfield base.

Both can cover considerable ground, protect transitions and allow Jude Bellingham to operate higher up the pitch.

That configuration has obvious defensive benefits.

The trade-off is what happens when Madrid have possession.

Without a natural controller in the mould of Toni Kroos or Luka Modric, Los Blancos can become reliant on individual actions to break pressure and move the ball into advanced areas. Madrid's failure to sign Rodri has already highlighted how difficult it is to reproduce all of those functions with the midfielders currently available.

Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva offer different solutions.

Guler has been one of Madrid's most inventive midfielders in the opening weeks of the campaign, with his ability to receive between the lines and play vertically giving Mourinho a more progressive option.

Bernardo is less direct, but his capacity to retain possession, move across several midfield zones and escape pressure provides something closer to genuine game control.

Yet using either player deeper comes with another compromise: Mourinho loses some of the physical security supplied by a Valverde-Tchouameni partnership.

That helps explain why Bernardo, despite arriving from Manchester City with enormous experience, has increasingly found himself outside Mourinho's preferred central pairing.

Bellingham adds another layer to the puzzle.

The England international is devastating when arriving in the penalty area and attacking spaces, but Mourinho must decide whether he wants Bellingham to organise Madrid's attacking play or to make runs into an attack organised by somebody else.

Trying to ask the same midfield to control, create, press and cover transitions at once has so far produced an imperfect balance.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Why Madrid's defence is paying the price

Real's defensive problems cannot simply be blamed on midfield selection.

Injuries have disrupted Mourinho's back line during the opening weeks, forcing changes in personnel and limiting continuity.

However, the nature of some of the chances Madrid have conceded suggests that personnel is only part of the explanation.

When too many creative players occupy advanced positions and possession is lost without a stable structure behind the ball, defenders are asked to cover large spaces against opponents already facing forwards.

That problem becomes particularly significant with attacking full-backs.

Trent Alexander-Arnold offers passing range that few players in his position can match, but his influence with the ball inevitably has to be supported by the positioning around him when moves break down. Mourinho has already experimented with Alexander-Arnold in midfield before suggesting that such a role would remain an exception rather than the norm.

The same principle applies across Mourinho's team.

Adding more creativity could improve Madrid's ability to escape pressure, but only if possession itself becomes part of their defensive structure.

Conversely, choosing additional physical protection may make the side more secure without necessarily solving the problem of controlling matches.

That is the choice Mourinho still appears to be working through.

The Portuguese does not necessarily need Real Madrid to become a more defensive team. He needs them to become a team whose attacking structure leaves them better prepared to defend.

Their next run of fixtures, beginning with Villarreal at the Bernabeu, should offer another indication of which compromise he prefers.

Madrid have enough quality to field several different midfields.

The challenge is establishing a hierarchy of responsibilities: who controls the tempo, who progresses the ball, who attacks the box and who protects the spaces left behind.

Until those roles become clearer, Madrid's problem with the ball is likely to remain a problem without it as well.